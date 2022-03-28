ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why this browser is valued at $1.3 billion

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 18 hours ago
A Dallas-based tech startup called Island, whose product is a security-focused web browser quietly released in February, is now being valued at an astonishing $1.3 billion. The valuation comes from a Series B funding round that raised $115 million (thanks, TechRadar), and probably leaves you wondering whether this browser cooks dinner...

