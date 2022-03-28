ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Legislature will debate bill that would ban all abortions

By Erin Bamer Omaha World-Herald
Sioux City Journal
 18 hours ago

A bill that could ban all abortions in Nebraska will make its way to the full Legislature after senators voted 28-13 Friday to pull it out of committee. LB933 would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, or if the U.S. Constitution or...

siouxcityjournal.com

