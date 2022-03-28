ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Hollywood Movie Award Challenge: See syracuse.com contest results, standings

By syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you one of the many that entered our syracuse.com Hollywood Movie Award Challenge contest? Thanks!. Gold statues were handed out Sunday...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Live-Action Voltron Movie in the Works for Hollywood

Following a string of Hollywood wins, anime is ready to take on the movie biz once again with help from Voltron. A new scoop from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today several major studios are circling a live-action adaptation of the classic series. Rawson Marshall Thurber is heading up the project in Hollywood, and reports suggest a deal could be made any day now.
COMICS
Syracuse.com

CNY child actor stars in new ‘The Fairly OddParents’ live-action reboot, ‘Fairly Odder’

A child actor from Central New York is leading a new live-action reboot of “The Fairly OddParents.”. Tyler Wladis, 12, of Fayetteville, N.Y., stars in “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder,” a new Paramount+ series premiering Thursday on the streaming service. He plays Roy Ragland, the charismatic new stepbrother of Vivian “Viv” Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall); the two siblings inherit the original show’s cartoon fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, from Viv’s now grown-up cousin Timmy Turner.
SYRACUSE, NY
WOOD

Make your Predictions for the Movie Madness Contest!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (ABC4) – Hollywood’s biggest night is here! It’s not just the red carpet stars who will be winning big! Four (4) ABC 4 viewers will walk away with a $100 gas gift card. Test your skills and see if you can predict the biggest winners who graced the big screens this year. Make your predictions for the biggest categories of the night! It’s MOVIE MADNESS with ABC 4 West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Movie#Coda#Syracuse Stage
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Hollywood's new favourite young star! 'Normal boy' who loves Spiderman Jude Hill, 11, is tipped for super superstardom after nabbing Critics' Choice Awards for Best Young Actor for his stand-out role in Belfast

He was nine when he beat 300 hopefuls to play a fictionalised version of a young Sir Kenneth Branagh in the director’s semi-autobiographical film, Belfast. And now the talented Jude Hill, 11, has been tipped for superstardom after taking home the gong for Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards last night.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kevin Bacon Sends Hudson Valley Students Message of Support

Some Hudson Valley high school students received a surprise message from actor Kevin Bacon. The video message was directed to students who attend Brewster High School and appears on the school's Instagram account. Bacon is no stranger to the Hudson Valley. The movie star lives with his wife Kyra Sedgwick in nearby Sharon, Connecticut. Bacon has been known to spend lots of time in the Hudson Valley, including performances with the Bacon Brothers at several local venues.
BREWSTER, NY
Syracuse.com

The Gaslight Anthem tour dates include one Upstate NY concert

The Gaslight Anthem is back. The New Jersey rock band announced its 2022 tour dates Tuesday, including one concert in Upstate New York: Sept. 30 at the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls. Special guest Jeff Rosenstock will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1...
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
52K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy