Beverly Hills, CA

Kendall Jenner Goes Bold in Ruffled Dress & Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

By Aaron Royce
 1 day ago
Kendall Jenner brought a new take to all-black styling at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The “Kardashians” star hit the red carpet last night at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a black gown by Balenciaga. The textured number, hailing from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, featured a flared neckline and numerous swathes of fabric creating sheer, matte and lace ruffles. Jenner’s ensemble was complete with a single chunky silver and diamond ear cuff for a futuristic accent.

Jenner matched her gown with a pair of leather boots. The star’s style featured angular pointed toes with tall uppers, likely in a knee-high silhouette. While her heels weren’t visible, the model’s style likely included block or stiletto high heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Despite their matching tones, the pair’s simple style streamlined her look while ensuring her dress took center stage.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 after-party red carpet.

