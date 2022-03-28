ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Family Home In Westchester

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago
More than two dozen residents were displaced in Westchester after a fast-moving three-alarm fire tore through a multi-family home, authorities announced.

Upwards of 100 firefighters from 14 departments responded in Sleepy Hollow to a North Washington Street home at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, in Sleepy Hollow when a fire broke out and flames tore through the three-story residence.

Video of the fire can be found here .

Crews worked through the night to knock down the flames, as the fire was declared under control at around midnight.

Officials said that no residents suffered any injuries and were able to escape safely, though one firefighter was treated at an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

In total, between eight and 10 families are believed to have been displaced, leaving nearly 30 people looking for temporary shelter after the fire destroyed the building.

The fire remains under investigation by the Westchester County Cause and Origin team, and local law enforcement.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire.

According to the Red Cross, families that were displaced are being assisted to find temporary housing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

