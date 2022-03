A truck driver has been arrested on drunk driving charges after he allegedly crashed his rig on Interstate 80 in Coralville, tying up traffic Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the accident scene on westbound I-80 near the 1st Avenue exit just before noon Saturday for a semi crash with unknown injuries. The cab and trailer were blocking the right two lanes of traffic.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO