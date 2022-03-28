ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginia Voices of Integration: Warren County

By WMRA
wmra.org
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second of a five-part series, WMRA's Randi B. Hagi speaks with two siblings who were at the forefront of school desegregation in Warren County. (Please be advised that this story recounts mentions of violence, and contains an offensive racial slur, and a mention of sexual assault.) Back...

The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
BET

North Carolina City Denies NAACP Permit To March On One-Year Anniversary Of Andrew Brown Jr.’s Death

Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot by police a year ago next month, has denied the NAACP a permit to march. According to the News & Observer, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, said an application to march at 5 p.m. on April 21 was submitted. The deputy city clerk called to ask what the march was for and he explained it was for Andrew Brown Jr. Nine days later, the permit was denied.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
NBC News

North Carolina bus driver allegedly paid students to swab their cheeks for what she said were Covid tests

North Carolina's second largest school district is investigating accusations that a bus driver offered students $5 to swab their cheeks. About 10 kids who attend Ridge Road Middle School of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools came home last month to tell their parents the same story: Their bus driver gave them $5 to perform what she said was a Covid-19 test.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Logan Banner

Distribution of P-EBT funds altered for next round

CHARLESTON — A third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds will be given to eligible students later this spring, but it won’t be as much as families might be used to. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will roll out benefits in April...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

North Carolina town ranked among top 25 best Southern small towns to live in

The U.S. South, considered to be any area south of the Mason-Dixon Line, is known for its hospitality, regional cuisines, and sprawling landscapes. Some towns boast historic attractions and outdoor activities while others have a picturesque view and massive landscapes. According to the Texas Relocation Report’s most recent data, Texas, one of the states featured on this […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
BALTIMORE, MD

