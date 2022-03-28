ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis County man gets life in prison for killing roommates

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5RPL_0es1K0ei00

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man convicted last month for stabbing and beating his two roommates to death in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old John Hamm was sentenced Friday. On Feb. 4, a jury convicted Hamm of two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and one count of auto theft.

Trending: Migration map shows were hummingbirds are spotted near St. Louis

Police say Hamm confessed to killing 46-year-old Robert Hall and 41-year-old Shannon Larock on July 12, 2016, after an argument over rent money.

The defense conceded that Hamm killed the victims, but had argued the killings were not premeditated, which is required for a first-degree murder conviction.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX 2
FOX 2

22K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
5 On Your Side

Man robbed, shot by person he met to buy sneakers from in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to purchase sneakers from two men Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police said the man was near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and North Euclid Avenue to meet up with two men to buy a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. The victim told police he pulled out some cash to pay for the shoes, at which time one of the men grabbed the money, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hamm
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS News

South Dakota woman granted parole after serving two months in prison for 1981 death of her infant son

A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant son - a loss she kept secret for decades. The South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles was closely divided as it weighed the parole request from Theresa Bentaas, who entered an Alford plea to a first-degree manslaughter charge in October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSMV

Woman serving 15 years for murder found dead in her cell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who pleaded guilty to murdering a man in November 2017. 21-year-old Myeisha Brown was found dead in her cell at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. Brown was...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommates#Prison#Murder#St Louis Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin man who killed parents sentenced to life in prison

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence. Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy