SR 37 closed in Covington Co. for bridge work
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed State Route 37 in Covington County for bridge work.
The closure will be in effect from Tuesday, March 22 to Monday, April 11 at 9:00 a.m. The closure begins at at State Route 532 and ends at Blackwell Road near Hot Coffee. Drivers will need to take an alternate route.
MDOT leaders ask that drivers be on high alert for roadside workers.
