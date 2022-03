A man was taken into custody after he shot and killed a man during an argument at a Winton bar on Saturday, according to officials. Just after 1 a.m., the Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “El Noa Noa Bar” and found 38-year-old Armando Oseguera Jr. laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINTON, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO