Elle Fanning in texting suicide series

fox5ny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Elle Fanning is the executive producer...

www.fox5ny.com

PopSugar

See Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in "The Girl From Plainville"

Elle Fanning stars as Michelle Carter in Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville." The true-crime series is based on Michelle, the Massachusetts teen who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the unprecedented "texting suicide" case of her boyfriend Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan). During her 2017 trial, Michelle was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, though she was released after 12 months for good behavior.
TV & VIDEOS
KGET

Elle Fanning goes directly from ‘Great’ to ‘Girl from Plainville’

The range of acting roles Elle Fanning has been taking on recently for the streaming service of Hulu could not be any more different. One day she is portraying Russian leader Catherine the Great in the dark comedy series “The Great” and then she goes to starring in the heavy drama of “The Girl from […]
MOVIES
MassLive.com

Actress Elle Fanning says she wanted to look at Michelle Carter texting suicide case in ‘different light’ in ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Actress Elle Fanning wanted to portray Michelle Carter’s story in a “different light,” she said ahead of the release of a new Hulu show depicting the widely-followed case of a Massachusetts teenager found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for urging her boyfriend to kill himself. In “The Girl...
PLAINVILLE, MA
Elle Fanning
