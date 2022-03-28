Oscars 2022: The best dressed stars at the BIGGEST night in Hollywood!

Jessica Chastain has said she is willing to skip the Oscars red carpet in order to support the makeup artists of The Eyes of Tammy Faye.The Academy has attracted widespread criticism following its announcement in February to slash eight categories from the live broadcast.During this year’s ceremony, the Oscars for documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound will be presented off the air.Chastain – who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye – has said that she will be there to support...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO