ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UAE crypto push sees Bybit, Crypto.com announce Dubai offices

By Lisa Barrington
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TPFm_0es1IZ9E00

DUBAI (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Bybit on Monday said it will open its global headquarters in Dubai and crypto platform Crypto.com said it would establish a regional hub there, the latest moves in the UAE’s drive to become a centre for the virtual asset sector.

Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and the region’s trade hub, this month issued its first law governing virtual assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector.

“Bybit has received in-principle approval to conduct a full spectrum of virtual assets business in Dubai,” the company said in a statement, adding that the headquarters is expected to commence operations in April.

Dubai this month granted virtual asset licences to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and FTX Europe, a subsidiary of one of the largest crypto exchanges FTX. FTX will set up a regional headquarters in the city.

Crypto.com, a major crypto exchange based in Singapore, in a statement said it wanted to establish a significant presence in the UAE and would be launching a substantial recruitment drive in coming months.

The UAE has been pushing to develop the virtual asset sector and regulation to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up.

Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, told an investment conference in Dubai on Monday that the UAE aspires to become a global capital for virtual assets and other sectors like the metaverse.

“We see the talent movement coming here, we see major corporates, banks, other multinationals that are starting to tiptoe into the space, choosing the UAE as their home to do that,” he said.

Internationally, regulators worry about how a meltdown in cryptoassets - markets which are highly volatile and still opaque - would feed into the wider financial sector.

Gaps in data about cryptoassets make it difficult to assess their full use and many investors don’t fully understand what they are buying, the Financial Stability Board, a risk monitoring watchdog for the G20 economies, said in February.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
pymnts.com

Malaysian Minister: Bitcoin Should Be Legal Tender

Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency should become legal tender in Malaysia, according to the deputy minister of the country’s Communications and Multimedia Ministry. “We hope the government can allow this,” Zahidi Zainul Abidin said in Parliament on Monday (March 21), per a report by Bloomberg News. The...
MARKETS
EWN

FTX Crypto Exchange Secures License in Dubai

Cryptocurrency exchange giant FTX furthers expansion push with its latest license issued by market supervisors in the United Arab Emirates. FTX has obtained regulatory approval from Emirati authorities. The exchange is set to operate in the UAE under a virtual asset exchange (VAX) license. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed the news...
MARKETS
Phys.org

Giant white diamond 'The Rock' makes debut in Dubai

A giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock" went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch over $30 million. The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said Christie's.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Crypto Com#Bybit#Vara#Binance#Ftx Europe
BBC

Boris Becker used his business account as piggy bank, court told

Boris Becker, the six-time Grand Slam tennis champion, was using his business account as a "piggy bank" to pay for personal expenses, a court has heard. He spent money from his business account on his children's school fees, designer clothes and shopping at the luxury store, Harrods, jurors heard. The...
GERMANY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Germany calls for new talks on transatlantic trade deal

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Germany's finance minister has called for fresh talks over a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, a newspaper reported on Sunday, aiming to revive discussions halted by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump ended negotiations over the so-called Transatlantic Trade...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dubai's new crypto regulator brings UAE firm BitOasis under its wing

DUBAI (Reuters) - BitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received provisional approval from Dubai’s new crypto regulator, as the UAE pushes to become a centre for the virtual asset sector. Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates and the region’s trade hub,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto.com Has Good News for US-based Crypto Fans

Maybe fortune really does favor the brave. Crypto.com, the people who brought you Matt Damon's infamous advertisement and renamed the Staples Center, are taking their act to the U.S. 'Some Things Are Worth the Wait'. The Singapore-based exchange announced the initial phase of its exchange platform launch in the U.S....
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Bridgetown 2 shareholders approve business combination with PropertyGuru

Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) announced that shareholders approved the earlier announced business combination with PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia's leading property technology company. Shareholder redemptions were 59.3%. Transaction is expected to close Mar.17, 2022. PropertyGuru’s ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE on Mar.18 under the symbol, "PGRU".
BUSINESS
ZDNet

UK finance regulator warns against illegal crypto ATMs

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned operators of crypto ATMs in the UK to shut down their machines or face enforcement actions. Crypto asset firms are required to be registered with the FCA and comply with the UK Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs) if they want to operate crypto ATMs in the UK.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy's Generali becomes majority shareholder in India Life JV

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Generali has completed a deal to become the majority shareholder in its Future Generali India Life (FGIL) joint venture, the Italian insurer said on Wednesday. Generali has paid some 26 million euros ($29 million) for a stake of around 16% held by Industrial Investment Trust...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tech, financial firms lift Australian stocks for seventh day

* Tech stocks add over 3%, commodity-linked stock drag. * Russia promises to scale down military operations around Ukraine. * Commodity-linked stocks weaken, cap gains on the benchmark (Updates to close) March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by an extended rally in technology and banking...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy