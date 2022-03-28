VIDEO & PICS: Homeless man climbs down from Manhattan treehouse, attacks reporter with stick

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A homeless man who has been living in a makeshift treehouse in Manhattan’s Riverbank State Park hit a reporter with a large stick Monday morning as the city was preparing to evict him from the tree.

Residents said the man has been living for months high up in the treehouse, which is made of a blue tarp and other items.

The man has reportedly been living in this treehouse at Manhattan’s Riverbank State Park for months. Photo credit Juliet Papa

The man came down and walked up an embankment before going after a New York Post reporter and a photographer. Photo credit Juliet Papa

After eviction notices were posted, members of the NYPD, Parks Department and Homeless Services arrived at the park Monday morning to figure out how to take down the man’s encampment off Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.

The man suddenly climbed down around 9:30 a.m., walked up an embankment to Riverside Drive and started yelling at Kevin Sheehan, a reporter from the New York Post, for taking a photo of him. He asked Sheehan, “Why you take the picture of me every day? Please tell me, why?”

The man was swinging a four-foot-long stick at the time and allegedly began hitting Sheehan with it.

The stick the man allegedly used to attack New York Post reporter Kevin Sheehan. Photo credit Juliet Papa

New York Post reporter Kevin Sheehan speaking with police. Photo credit Juliet Papa

NYPD officers got out of their vehicle and chased the man, who ran across the street and swung a bag full of empty bottles and cans at a photographer.

Videos show the man walking up the embankment , swinging the bag at the photographer and being led away in handcuffs by police following his arrest.

Police said New York Post reporter Kevin Sheehan would need to file a police report. Photo credit Juliet Papa

Potential charges against him weren’t immediately known.

Officers talked with Sheehan and said he’d need to file a police report. Officers also hauled away the large stick as evidence.

Later in the morning, work crews from the Parks Department were seen taking down trees to remove the man's belongings.