ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

VIDEO & PICS: Homeless man climbs down from Manhattan treehouse, attacks reporter with stick

By Adam Warner, Juliet Papa
1010WINS
1010WINS
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoq9f_0es1IQCh00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A homeless man who has been living in a makeshift treehouse in Manhattan’s Riverbank State Park hit a reporter with a large stick Monday morning as the city was preparing to evict him from the tree.

Residents said the man has been living for months high up in the treehouse, which is made of a blue tarp and other items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCE19_0es1IQCh00
The man has reportedly been living in this treehouse at Manhattan’s Riverbank State Park for months. Photo credit Juliet Papa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYpOh_0es1IQCh00
The man came down and walked up an embankment before going after a New York Post reporter and a photographer. Photo credit Juliet Papa

After eviction notices were posted, members of the NYPD, Parks Department and Homeless Services arrived at the park Monday morning to figure out how to take down the man’s encampment off Riverside Drive in Hamilton Heights.

The man suddenly climbed down around 9:30 a.m., walked up an embankment to Riverside Drive and started yelling at Kevin Sheehan, a reporter from the New York Post, for taking a photo of him. He asked Sheehan, “Why you take the picture of me every day? Please tell me, why?”

The man was swinging a four-foot-long stick at the time and allegedly began hitting Sheehan with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tVIO_0es1IQCh00
The stick the man allegedly used to attack New York Post reporter Kevin Sheehan. Photo credit Juliet Papa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q5b2_0es1IQCh00
New York Post reporter Kevin Sheehan speaking with police. Photo credit Juliet Papa

NYPD officers got out of their vehicle and chased the man, who ran across the street and swung a bag full of empty bottles and cans at a photographer.

Videos show the man walking up the embankment , swinging the bag at the photographer and being led away in handcuffs by police following his arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AunZk_0es1IQCh00
Police said New York Post reporter Kevin Sheehan would need to file a police report. Photo credit Juliet Papa

Potential charges against him weren’t immediately known.

Officers talked with Sheehan and said he’d need to file a police report. Officers also hauled away the large stick as evidence.

Later in the morning, work crews from the Parks Department were seen taking down trees to remove the man's belongings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Driver doing donuts hits man in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver seen on video pulling off a dangerous stunt in Lower Manhattan and hitting a man who was watching. Video shows a car doing donuts just after midnight Saturday at Vandam and Greenwich streets. Police said the driver ran over a 23-year-old and then took off. The victim suffered a fractured skull and was hospitalized in critical condition. Investigators are now looking for a red Infiniti sedan with a yellow decal on the driver's side that reads, "Tyler Spec."Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Sheehan
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Video Pics#The New York Post
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy