WV reports 229 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 406 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 229 new COVID-19 cases and a total of four additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 497,459 cases and 6,743 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for March 28, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed the recent deaths of a 76-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 50-year old male from Wayne County, and a 55-year old male from Brooke County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia COVID-19 map for March 28, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (2), Berkeley (22), Boone (3), Braxton (5), Brooke (2), Cabell (25), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (11), Gilmer (0), Grant (2), Greenbrier (15), Hampshire (0), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (15), Jackson (1), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (28), Lewis (2), Lincoln (3), Logan (3), Marion (17), Marshall (6), Mason (3), McDowell (8), Mercer (26), Mineral (5), Mingo (12), Monongalia (36), Monroe (3), Morgan (4), Nicholas (8), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (1), Preston (8), Putnam (11), Raleigh (21), Randolph (2), Ritchie (2), Roane (8), Summers (2), Taylor (2), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (4), Wayne (4), Webster (4), Wetzel (6), Wirt (0), Wood (11), Wyoming (9).

All 55 counties throughout the state are all in green on the County Alert System map.

Health officials say a total of 490,310 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC ) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Berkeley County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid ) 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Braxton County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton )

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ ) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Clay County 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department (parking lot), 452 Main Street, Clay, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVClayCounty )

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Gilmer County 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11 )

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC )

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Jefferson County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Lewis County 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1 )

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid ) 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Mason County 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12 )

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC )

Monongalia County 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1 ) 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (back parking lot at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/ )

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh )

Randolph County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC )

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC )

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid )

Wood County 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1 )



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.