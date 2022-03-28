ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana DeBose breaks barriers with supporting actress win for ‘West Side Story’

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpVtl_0es1IK9Z00

(The Hill) – Ariana DeBose made history on Sunday at the 94th annual Academy Awards as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar for acting.

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. When you look into her eyes you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech upon receiving the best supporting actress award for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg ’s “West Side Story” musical film.

“So to anybody who’s ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the grey spaces, I promise you this: there is indeed a place for us,” she added.

The win marked the “West Side Story” star’s first Oscar nomination and victory. She has won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for the same role.

Rita Moreno won the same award for the same role in 1962, making her the first Hispanic actress to win an Oscar for acting, CNN reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

West Side Story's lead actress Rachel Zegler offered role as presenter at Oscars... after shocking fans by revealing she wasn't invited despite her movie being nominated for SEVEN awards

Rachel Zegler has been offered to present at The Oscars after expressing her disappointment over not being invited to the gala despite her film West Side Story receiving seven nominations. The 20-year-old Latina actress has now been invited to be a presenter by The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler Reveals She Wasn’t Invited To This Weekend’s Oscar Ceremony

This Sunday, Hollywood’s elite will walk the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards. However, despite its seven Oscar nominations, apparently “West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler, the lead actor of the film that the story revolves around, has not been invited tothe ceremony. The young actress revealed to a fan on social media that she shockingly won’t be attending the star-studded event this Sunday. This is undoubtedly odd given that the Steven Spielberg remake is one of the biggest contenders for awards this year, and again, she’s the lead actor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#West Side Story#Ford#Afro#Lapd#Bafta#Hispanic#Cnn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz411

Updating BAFTA Awards: “CODA” Screenplay. “Belfast” Best Brit Film, Troy Kostur, Ariana DeBose Supporting Actor Wins, “Drive My Car” Foreign Film

The BAFTA Awards are going on in London. They are meaningless in relation to the real Oscars, but fun anyway. Already Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story.”. “Belfast” is Best british Film. “CODA” won Best Adapted Screenplay. “Cruella” won Best Costume Design....
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

The Crazy Way Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez Got Cast in ‘West Side Story’

But the film’s casting director Cindy Tolan revealed the search that went into finding Ariana DeBose and David Alvarez as Anita and Bernardo, with DeBose initially declining a chance to audition and Alvarez, who had retired from acting, uncontactable. Speaking to the press backstage after picking up a BAFTA...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Ariana DeBose makes history with Oscars win: 'There is indeed a place for us'

Ariana DeBose made history at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night when she became the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar. DeBose took home the best supporting actress award for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s retelling of “West Side Story,” 60 years after Rita Moreno won an Oscar for the same role.
CELEBRITIES
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy