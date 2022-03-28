ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Candle ice: What is it and what causes pillars to form as it melts?

By Ellen Bacca, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJ7rs_0es1IHVO00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — Amanda Simon had the strangest thing happen to her ice as it melted in the warm temperatures this spring. The slab that served as an ice rink was splitting apart into long rods of ice, perpendicular to the ground.

Here’s the video:

What you are seeing here is something called “candle ice,” named after the tiny candle-like structures the ice is shaped as.

Candle ice only happens when ice is decaying. So much so that another name for it is “rotten ice.” Candle ice is exceptionally unstable and fragile, and usually forms on surfaces of water like lakes and the sea.

In this case, the ice rink likely had enough water resting on its surface that it began decaying in a similar way to that of ice on a body of water.

HOW DOES IT FORM?

Candle ice forms when the ice is ready to break down. Solar energy begins melting the ice from above, and the weakest portion of the slab is located on the boarders of the ice crystals inside the slab. Sun and water work together to erode away along these impurity lines, creating pillars from the slab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qcpl5_0es1IHVO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IArvU_0es1IHVO00
Side view and front view of candle ice by Amanda Simon

Candle ice is very unstable, often shattering with very little external force. While it is unsafe to walk on without solid ground below it (as seen in this instance here) it can be very fun to break apart by hand on a warm spring day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candle Ice#Ice Crystals#Ice Rink#Melting#Nexstar Media Inc
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Scientists Take Rare Look Underneath the Frozen Great Lakes

The Great Lakes have often served as a topic of investigation for researchers. However, most of the time studies take place during the warmer months. Recognizing this, scientists are now taking a rare look underneath the Great Lakes as they are frozen. ABC News reports scientists are now observing the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
natureworldnews.com

Evidence of Life Discovered Deep Beneath Earth's Mantle

The fast evolution of animals 540 million years ago transformed the Earth forever - down into its lower mantle. In rocks from this zone, a team led by ETH researcher Andrea Giuliani discovered indications of this evolution. What's Happening Below?. Actions deep within the Earth's interior impact what happens on...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Alarming heat waves hit Arctic and Antarctica at the same time

Both of Earth's polar regions recently experienced unprecedented simultaneous heat waves that caused temperatures to briefly skyrocket to never-before-seen heights in some areas. While experts say such extreme temperatures cannot be solely attributed to climate change, the unusual phenomenon is nonetheless "dramatic" and "alarming." In Antarctica on Friday (March 18),...
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

A Fossil From The Oldest Saber-Toothed Predator In History Was Discovered At A California Construction Site

Discovered in 1988, the fossil was incorrectly classified and relegated to a museum drawer. It's now been identified as the jaw of a saber-toothed creature that was one of the first carnivorous mammals on Earth. Most newly-discovered species are typically found during archaeological excavations in the great outdoors. Paleontologist Ashley...
WILDLIFE
CBS News

"Historic event": Antarctica experiencing record-shattering warmth

The Concordia research base at Dome C of the Antarctic, which is at an altitude of 9,800 feet, on Friday registered a record -11.5 degrees Celsius (+11.3 Fahrenheit), said Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist from France-Meteo tweeted. Normally, temperatures fall with the end of the southern summer, but the Dumont d'Urville...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf has collapsed amid record temperatures, satellite images show

An ice shelf around the size of Rome has collapsed in Antarctica, which has experienced days of record temperatures, according to satellite images. Scientists said “virtually all” of what was remaining of the Conger ice shelf broke off into an iceberg last week. It comes as Antarctica saw temperatures 4C warmer than usual, with new records set and one site well above melting point. The Arctic has also been experiencing much hotter temperatures than normal, sparking alarm from scientists who say it is “unusual” for both poles to be melting at the same time. As temperatures soared in Antarctica last...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

What causes the Northern Lights?

THE Northern Lights are renowned as one of the most spectacular natural phenomenons on Earth. But how is the sky magically lit up by the spectrum of colours? Here is what we know. What causes the Northern Lights?. The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are the result of...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists discover when beetles became prolific

Using a previously published and carefully curated 68-gene dataset, the scientists ran a battery of mathematical models to reconstruct the evolution of protein sequences—the results of which, have been published today in Royal Society Open Science. After a year and a half of running on a supercomputer at the...
WILDLIFE
CBS News

East Antarctica ice shelf collapse, the first in human history for that region, worries scientists

An ice shelf the size of New York City has collapsed in East Antarctica, an area long thought to be stable and not hit much by climate change, concerned scientists say. The collapse, captured by satellite images, marked the first time in human history that the frigid region had an ice shelf collapse. It happened at the beginning of a freakish warm spell last week when temperatures soared more than 70 degrees warmer than normal in some parts of East Antarctica.
EARTH SCIENCE
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy