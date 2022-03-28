ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mancini to stay as Italy coach despite World Cup failure

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYyLU_0es1I9Wp00
1 of 3

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Roberto Mancini will stay on as Italy coach despite the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup again.

Italy, which won the European Championship only eight months ago, lost to North Macedonia 1-0 in the playoffs on Thursday and will now miss a second straight World Cup. The previous failure led to the dismissal of coach Gian Piero Ventura and the appointment of Mancini.

However, the Italian soccer federation this time has decided to stick with the coach who revitalized the national team and led it to the Euro 2020 title. The 57-year-old Mancini was given a contract extension through 2026 in May.

“We need to start again,” Mancini said Monday. “I talked to the president, we’re in agreement on everything … we’ll have time to discuss what we need to improve.

“I’m still young and I wanted to win a European Championship and a World Cup, we’ll have to wait for the second a little bit. I like this work and I know that with the players we can organize again something important. Apart from the disappointment, everything else is moving forwards.”

Mancini introduced an exciting brand of soccer after taking over from Ventura.

His team also broke several records, including setting a run of 37 unbeaten matches (before losing to Spain in the Nations League finals). And, as Italy prepares to start from scratch again, veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci believes Mancini is once again the right man for the job.

“What the coach has given us in these three years is something unique,” Bonucci said. “He has created an empathy that is rare to see at Coverciano (the Italy team’s headquarters).

“For us continuing with the coach is just the logical thing to do: his ideas, his human value are unquestionable. The result of a one-off match can change opinions, but those who live this every day only want to continue this path.”

Instead of preparing for a playoff final against Portugal on Tuesday, Italy will play Turkey after that team lost to the Portuguese on Thursday.

Nine of the Italy players called up for the World Cup playoffs returned to their clubs over the past three days after struggling with physical issues: Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Domenico Berardi, Gianluca Mancini, Luiz Felipe, Alessandro Florenzi and Matteo Politano.

That should give some of the less experienced a chance to play.

“We need to start again with a new cycle. We have important matches coming up,” Mancini said. “We will certainly introduce younger players already in June for the Nations League. I hope they will get experience in their club. That’s fundamental.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The king is back!': Smiling Cristiano Ronaldo is visibly thrilled by Pepe's return to the Portugal fold for the World Cup play-off against North Macedonia - after the 39-year-old defender shook off Covid

Cristiano Ronaldo is excited about the return of experienced defender Pepe to the Portugal squad after he missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Turkey due to Covid-19. 'The king is back! Pepe is back in the house! Look out!' a smiling Ronaldo shouted before Portugal's training session on a warm and sunny Sunday morning in Porto as the 39-year-old defender emerged from the dressing room.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Bellingham, Raphinha, Martinez, Dybala, Carvalho, Sarr

Barcelona's attempt to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is set to be thwarted by their inability to comply with La Liga's financial rules. (Mirror) Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18. (Bild - subscription required) Leeds United have placed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Gianluca Mancini
Person
Marco Verratti
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Ciro Immobile
Person
Matteo Politano
Person
Domenico Berardi
Person
Alessandro Florenzi
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
The US Sun

Cristian Romero wastes 27-HOUR round trip to South America as Tottenham star’s ban is upheld for Argentina double-header

TOTTENHAM defender Cristiano Ronaldo is back in London following a wasted 27-hour round trip to Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old was named in the South American giants' latest international squad, despite being banned for two-games. Romero, along with Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez, were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

‘We are people just like you’ – Marco Verratti begs fans not to insult Italy team after North Macedonia World Cup exit

MARCO Verratti has pleaded with fans to stop insulting Italy players after their shock World Cup elimination to North Macedonia. The European champions suffered a disastrous 1-0 loss to the Balkan minnows In Thursday's semi-final play-off following Aleksandar Trajkovski's 92-minute winner. That miserable defeat in Palermo ruled the Azzurri out...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian Soccer#Ap#The Nations League
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal training at the Estadio do Dragao. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with their national team-mates ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Daily Mail

Ezgjan Alioski was back to his raging, intensive best for North Macedonia in their shock win over Italy... now the former Leeds United cult hero wants to help bring the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious international career

Ezgjan Alioski was known and loved for a cult unpredictability during four years at Leeds United. He liked to shake the retractable tunnels before home and away games and once squared up to team-mate Pontus Jansson, during a goal celebration. 'He punched me on the back. It made me angry,' Alioski explained.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Spain beats Albania in return to Barcelona after 18 years

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain received a warm welcome in its return to Catalonia and responded by beating Albania 2-1 in its first match in Barcelona in 18 years on Saturday. Dani Olmo scored a 90th-minute winner to give La Roja the victory in front of more than 35,000...
EUROPE
FOX Sports

Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic fighting to reach World Cup

They are superstar strikers fighting to secure what could be their last chance to play on soccer’s biggest stage. And one thing's for sure: there isn’t room for both Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the World Cup in Qatar. The World Cup playoff final between Poland and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

North Macedonia are forging a reputation for shocking Europe's big guns having beaten Italy and Germany... their side is ready to 'burn' on the pitch to dump Portugal and Ronaldo out of the World Cup

They sent shockwaves around the world of football last week by dumping Italy out of World Cup qualifying and now, Portugal are in North Macedonia's sights. The two sides meet at Lisbon's Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday night with the European minnows looking to bring the curtain down on the hopes of another heavyweight and reach Qatar 2022 themselves.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

823K+
Followers
409K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy