ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic fighting to reach World Cup

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwwE4_0es1I5zv00
1 of 4

They are superstar strikers fighting to secure what could be their last chance to play on soccer’s biggest stage.

And one thing’s for sure: there isn’t room for both Robert Lewandowski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup playoff final between Poland and Sweden on Tuesday doubles as a head-to-head between two of the leading center forwards of this century.

For the 40-year-old Ibrahimovic, it could even mark the final game of his international career, should Sweden lose in Chorzow. He came out of international retirement in early 2021 with the aim of playing at the European Championship — which he ultimately missed because of injury — and then this year’s World Cup.

Surely the 2026 World Cup is beyond even Ibrahimovic, someone who has previously likened himself to Benjamin Button.

As for Lewandowski, he is 33 and scoring as freely as ever for Bayern Munich, one of the best clubs in Europe. Playing at a World Cup in four years’ time isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

The bigger issue is whether Poland will make it there, having only featured in one World Cup since 2006.

So much, then, is on the line for the two players in the game at the Silesian Stadium — and Ibrahimovic won’t be in the best position to influence it.

Only recently back from an Achilles tendon injury and restricted to three late appearances as a substitute in Serie A games for AC Milan this month, Ibrahimovic isn’t ready to start against Poland.

That was confirmed by Sweden coach Janne Andersson on Monday. What Andersson wasn’t sure about was how many minutes Ibrahimovic could play if he came on as a substitute, given the match could go to extra time.

“It’s a great question,” Andersson said. “We’ll evaluate that together. He was in full training now and we’ll talk to the medical team to set a plan. It’s partly about how the match will be. It is difficult to predict a match.

“You always have a basic plan, but you have to be flexible. What happens in the match? It is completely impossible to predict everything. Zlatan is a weapon for us, but he cannot play the whole match.”

There were some concerns about Lewandowski’s fitness, too, after he missed a friendly match against Scotland on Thursday. Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said Monday that Lewandowski experienced knee tendon problems for a few days but was now fully fit and has trained since Sunday.

“I have a hard time seeing that he would not play now, considering that he played before the internationals,” Andersson said. “But we’ll see.”

Definitely missing because of injury for Poland, though, is Lewandowski’s strike partner, Arkadiusz Milik, but Krzysztof Piatek is available despite needing stitches in a leg wound during the Scotland game in Glasgow.

Sweden’s main injury concerns center around midfielder Albin Ekdal and defender Joakim Nilsson, who weren’t in full training on Monday.

Poland advanced to the playoff final courtesy of a bye after its scheduled opponent in the semifinals, Russia, was disqualified following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is Michniewicz’s first competitive game in charge since he replaced Paulo Sousa as coach.

“We began to analyze the Swedes some time ago and then we sped up that work because we learned that will not be playing Russia,” Michniewicz said. “I know a lot about the Swedes — maybe even too much because sometimes I wake up in the morning and see the Swedes before my eyes.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Be DENIED Bonuses Worth Over £5 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss out on bonuses worth at least £5 million due to Manchester United’s wretched Champions League showing, as well as their inconsistency in the league. International football’s all-time leading scorer was on a contract worth an eye-watering £800,000 a week at Juventus, but...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Sousa
Person
Albin Ekdal
Person
Arkadiusz Milik
Person
Janne Andersson
Person
Robert Lewandowski
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Bayern Munich#Serie A
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Bellingham, Raphinha, Martinez, Dybala, Carvalho, Sarr

Barcelona's attempt to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is set to be thwarted by their inability to comply with La Liga's financial rules. (Mirror) Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18. (Bild - subscription required) Leeds United have placed a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pulisic 1st hat trick leads US to 5-1 win, World Cup brink

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — American players unfurled a red-and-blue banner with “QUALIFIED” in bold, white letters, when Christian Pulisic realized what was going on. “The guys didn’t know at all what it said. It was just hand handed to them,” the U.S. star said. “Once we realized — there's no need to show that off because we still have a job to do."
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
News 12

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks. Ukraine’s delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a...
POLITICS
CBS Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifier: Christian Pulisic hat trick exorcises the ghosts of USA's 2017 failure

After not qualifying for the World Cup in 2018 due to the disaster against Trinidad and Tobago, the United States men's national team wanted to ensure that didn't happen again. Of the players who took part in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Panama, Kellyn Acosta, Paul Arriola, and Christian Pulisic were on the field for all or part of the match which resulted in the USMNT missing the 2018 World Cup. It's impossible to believe that memory wasn't in their minds during this match where the United States essentially secured qualification (barring an unthinkable six goal or more to Costa Rica on Wednesday).
MLS
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Markets rise, consumers still confident

Ukraine’s other fight: Growing food for itself and the world. HORDYNIA, Ukraine (AP) — A second front line in Russia’s war runs through the farmland of western Ukraine far from the fighting. It is an uphill battle for farmers to feed not only their country but the world. Ukraine and Russia account for a third of global wheat and barley exports. Russia’s war is leaving millions across North Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia facing the potential loss of access to the affordable supplies they need for bread and noodles. It’s unclear how many farmers in Ukraine will be able to plant their spring harvests. Ports, roads and farm equipment are damaged or snarled. That means major struggles getting critical supplies like fuel or reaching routes for export.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

823K+
Followers
409K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy