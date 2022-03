ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) – With prices at the grocery store hitting levels not seen in decades, organizations say they're seeing more people becoming food insecure. "Any time we see a wave of price changes, whether it's at the pump, whether it's rent prices, which are astronomical right now in our region, food costs at the grocery store, it is very hard for families who are already on the edge to keep up," said Kara Irani, director of marketing and communications for MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, North Carolina.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 DAYS AGO