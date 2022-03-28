ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Election 2022: Natick votes Tuesday, March 29

By Deborah Brown
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNatick’s local election will take place on Tuesday, March 29. The polls will be open for in-person voting 7am-8pm. Here are Natick’s polling locations:. Precinct 1: Kennedy Middle School (165 Mill St.) Precinct 2: Kennedy Middle School (165 Mill St.) Precinct 3: Kennedy...

FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Re-Elect Collins To Natick School Committee

NATICK – For 30 years, I have been a licensed educator in Massachusetts and have taught in several local school districts. I am writing to support Cathi Collins for re-election to the Natick School Committee. I have known Cathi for close to 20 years and have watched her work tirelessly as a volunteer for the Town in many different capacities. Cathi is the current Vice Chair of the School Committee. She has served as a Town Meeting member, a member of the Finance Committee for 12 years (the most allowed) including 11 years as Chair of the Education subcommittee and various other town meeting committees. She has served as a Finance Committee and currently as the School Committee representative on the town’s Audit Advisory Committee. She is also on the FIDO Board that oversees the dog park and has worked with other Natick artists and Natick Center Associates promoting art throughout the community.
NATICK, MA

