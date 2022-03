The story so far through the first two games of Arkansas’ series with LSU has been offense production. In Saturday’s opener, both teams combined to record 23 hits with just three strikeouts in Arkansas’ 8-7 win. Sunday would be no different, as both teams combined to hit 17 times, with each pitching staff grabbing five strikeouts each. The difference would be one swing of the bat by LSU’s Georgia Clark. Clark broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the 7th inning by hitting a bases-loaded to double to plate three runs, giving the Tigers the 7-4 win on Sunday, forcing a...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO