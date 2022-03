Spring does not officially arrive until Sunday morning at 10:33 a.m CT. But if you've lived in East Texas for any length of time, you know that our weather does not stick to seasons. Mother Nature can really have a mind of her own when it comes to weather around here. So it's really no surprise that the day after the official start of spring, we have a very good chance of seeing some pretty strong storms in East Texas.

TYLER, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO