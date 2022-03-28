ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Sean Hjelle: Moved back to Triple-A Sacramento

 1 day ago

Hjelle was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury...

NESN

Yankees Claim Outfield Prospect Off Waivers From Red Sox

Jeisson Rosario ultimately could not find a long-term home in the Red Sox organization. Perhaps he’ll have better luck with Boston’s fiercest rival. Rosario, who the Red Sox acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Mitch Moreland trade, was designated for assignment by the club in order to make room on the 40-man roster for newcomer Trevor Story. Three days after Boston officially signed Story, the New York Yankees swooped in and claimed Rosario off waivers.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Trade Matt Beaty to the San Diego Padres

The Dodgers had some tough decisions to make during this Spring camp. With so many new names being added in, you knew that there were going to be some moves that fans didn’t love. That includes losing players that have been there for a while, and we lost one this week.
MLB
Sean Hjelle
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Walks in spring debut

Piscotty (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk in his Cactus League debut against the Angels on Monday. The veteran outfielder started in right field and got though his first taste of game action without any setbacks while also reporting satisfaction with the fact he was able to take his hacks "without any hesitation or timidness", Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports. Piscotty added that he felt he'd have no trouble ramping up in time for Opening Day, noting he'd be getting more at-bats Tuesday on a back field at the Athletics' spring training complex and should also frequently be in the lineup for Oakland's remaining exhibitions.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria should be ready for Opening Day; Tommy La Stella questionable

The Giants provided updates on some veteran names who have yet to appear in spring training games, but Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both expected to be ready for Opening Day, manager Gabe Kapler told MLB.com’s Maria Guardado and other reporters. Longoria has been dealing with right index finger tendinitis, while Belt has inflammation in his right knee. The latter issue might be the bigger problem on paper, given Belt’s history of knee injuries, but Kapler said “We don’t really have concerns. It’s just going to be a later start for Brandon.”
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Solid through first two appearances

Munoz has logged two scoreless innings during which he's allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts across his first two Cactus League appearances this spring. The flamethrowing right-hander's arrival in camp was delayed by visa issues, but he's made good use of his scant opportunities thus far. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that Munoz, who's already the hardest thrower on staff, is also working on refining his slider to reduce the sweep it has at the moment. The 23-year-old, who's logged just five total appearances -- four at the minor-league level -- since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, should be a key late-inning option for manager Scott Servais in the coming season.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
San Francisco Giants
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Set for starting role at third base

Flores is expected to be the Giants' starting third baseman after Evan Longoria (finger) was ruled out for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is a natural third baseman and the next in line at the hot corner. The 30-year-old played all around the infield last season as a versatile defender. He hit a decent .262/.335/.447 with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and 57 runs scored in 139 contests in 2021. It's unclear how long Flores could hold onto an everyday role given the murky timeline of Longoria's recovery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Step back in second spring start

Gilbert allowed five earned runs on five hits and a walk across 3.2 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday. He struck out four. The 24-year-old had started spring with a performance reminiscent of several of his strong September starts last season, allowing just a solo home run and a walk across three innings versus the Guardians on Thursday. However, matters were clearly different Tuesday, with Kyle Isbel doing the most damage off Gilbert in the form of a three-run home run in the fourth inning. The right-hander should have at least one more chance to get the ship back on course ahead of a regular season that he'll open as Seattle's No. 3 starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Miguel Romero: Optioned to Las Vegas

Romero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday. Romero made two relief appearances this spring and allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks in two innings. He spent the entire 2021 campaign in Las Vegas and recorded a 6.27 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 74.2 innings across 28 appearances (13 starts).
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Embracing fireman role

Treinen has embraced the idea of being used in a versatile fireman role, rather than as a traditional closer, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Manager Dave Roberts has been open this spring about his feeling that Treinen being a traditional closer isn't necessarily what's best for the team, and it seems like everyone is on the same page. Treinen is clearly the Dodgers' best reliever, so he will get saves, wins and holds this season -- he is just unlikely to push for 30 saves. Daniel Hudson and Brusdar Graterol seem like the top options to work the ninth inning when Treinen is used earlier in the game to get high-leverage outs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Dean: Outrighted to Triple-A

Dean cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Dean was designated for assignment by San Francisco last week but will stick around the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 28-year-old will remain in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee but doesn't have a realistic chance to make the Opening Day roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Could get saves for Dodgers

Hudson could be a source of saves this season with Blake Treinen and the team openly embracing the idea of Treinen being used to get the highest-leverage outs, regardless of which inning he pitches. Treinen is the team's best reliever, so he will naturally get some saves, wins and holds,...
MLB

