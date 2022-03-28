Giants' Sean Hjelle: Moved back to Triple-A Sacramento

Treinen has embraced the idea of being used in a versatile fireman role, rather than as a traditional closer, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Manager Dave Roberts has been open this spring about his feeling that Treinen being a traditional closer isn't necessarily what's best for the team, and it seems like everyone is on the same page. Treinen is clearly the Dodgers' best reliever, so he will get saves, wins and holds this season -- he is just unlikely to push for 30 saves. Daniel Hudson and Brusdar Graterol seem like the top options to work the ninth inning when Treinen is used earlier in the game to get high-leverage outs.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO