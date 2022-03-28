ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: In lineup Monday

 1 day ago

Piscotty (shoulder) will start in right field and bat sixth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. As anticipated, Piscotty will...

NBC San Diego

Padres Trade for Dodgers Outfielder

For most of the off-season (non-lockout, of course) and all of Spring Training the Padres have been on the hunt for outfield depth. On Monday they got some from a somewhat surprising place. For just the 5th time in franchise history the Padres made a trade with the Dodgers. San...
MLB
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
Mark Canha
Stephen Piscotty
Starling Marte
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

Alcantara worked out Monday for the first time since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Alcantara participated in drills at shortstop, which took on significance due to Nick Ahmed's on-going shoulder issues. A recent MRI revealed inflammation, and Ahmed will seek a second opinion and treatments to avoid surgery on the shoulder that's bothered him since 2020. Enter Alcantara, a former Arizona prospect that could provide organizational depth at short. "We always liked him. He's a very good baseball player. He's got a great baseball IQ. He's a great defender," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "With a little uncertainty right now at shortstop... we felt like it was nice to add a little bit of depth." Josh Rojas could become the primary shortstop while Ahmed is out, or the team could use prospect Geraldo Perdomo and leave Rojas at third base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Spring debut on tap Saturday

Kahnle (elbow) threw his second live batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 32-year-old won't be ready for Opening Day as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery in August of...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Solid through first two appearances

Munoz has logged two scoreless innings during which he's allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts across his first two Cactus League appearances this spring. The flamethrowing right-hander's arrival in camp was delayed by visa issues, but he's made good use of his scant opportunities thus far. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that Munoz, who's already the hardest thrower on staff, is also working on refining his slider to reduce the sweep it has at the moment. The 23-year-old, who's logged just five total appearances -- four at the minor-league level -- since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, should be a key late-inning option for manager Scott Servais in the coming season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Embracing fireman role

Treinen has embraced the idea of being used in a versatile fireman role, rather than as a traditional closer, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Manager Dave Roberts has been open this spring about his feeling that Treinen being a traditional closer isn't necessarily what's best for the team, and it seems like everyone is on the same page. Treinen is clearly the Dodgers' best reliever, so he will get saves, wins and holds this season -- he is just unlikely to push for 30 saves. Daniel Hudson and Brusdar Graterol seem like the top options to work the ninth inning when Treinen is used earlier in the game to get high-leverage outs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Strong candidate for starting job

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gonsolin is leading the competition to serve as the Dodgers' fifth starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Gonsolin served mainly as a starter last year and recorded a 3.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 55.2 innings across 15 appearances (13 starts). He's been competing with Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson for a starting role in camp, but Gonsolin is the leading candidate for the fifth spot in the rotation. Roberts said Heaney will likely make at least one turn through the rotation early in the year since Trevor Bauer (not injury related) is on administrative leave, but Gonsolin appears to be in line for a more permanent starting role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Should continue as lefty specialist

Misiewicz, who logged a team-high 66 appearances last season, should continue as the bullpen's primary left-handed specialist in 2022, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "He's had stretches where he's been really good, then he'll have other stretches where it'll happen really quick," manager Scott Servais said. "I'm really hoping he takes a step forward. He could be another guy, pivotal guy, a true pivot guy."
MLB
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Reds reassign players to minor league camp ahead of opening day

CINCINNATI — TheCincinnati Reds make roster moves after signing new free-agent outfielder. On Saturday, the Reds announced that they would be reassigning 15 players to minor league camp. The players that have been reassigned are as follows:. RHP (right handed pitcher) Zack Godley. RHP (right handed pitcher) Joel Kuhnel.
MLB
CBS Sports

Steelers' Genard Avery: Expected to sign with Pittsburgh

Avery is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Avery appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, totaling 43 tackles and one sack. The 2018 fifth-round pick figures to compete for a depth role amongst Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.
NFL

