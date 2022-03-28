ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Two arrested after police say they handcuffed children together and shocked them

By JOSH ELLIS, KSL TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDEN, Utah — Two people are in custody after they allegedly handcuffed two children together and used an electronic shocking device to discipline them. According to court documents, Jared Hamilton and Mercedes Compton, both 29, were each arrested and...

