Giants' Heliot Ramos: Sent back to Triple-A Sacramento

Piscotty (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk in his Cactus League debut against the Angels on Monday. The veteran outfielder started in right field and got though his first taste of game action without any setbacks while also reporting satisfaction with the fact he was able to take his hacks "without any hesitation or timidness", Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports. Piscotty added that he felt he'd have no trouble ramping up in time for Opening Day, noting he'd be getting more at-bats Tuesday on a back field at the Athletics' spring training complex and should also frequently be in the lineup for Oakland's remaining exhibitions.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO