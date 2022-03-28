Giants' Heliot Ramos: Sent back to Triple-A Sacramento

The Mariners reassigned Festa to minor-league camp Tuesday. Festa previously made 28 appearances for the Mariners between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he hasn't made it back to the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Festa showed an improved slider and increased velocity on his fastball during spring training, so he could be a candidate to rejoin the 40-man and active roster at some point if he excels at Triple-A Tacoma. Even in first year back from elbow surgery in 2021, Festa fared well at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while striking out 31 hitters over 21.1 innings.
