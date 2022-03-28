ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Police race to save man bitten by own deadly pet snake

By Julius Ayo, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iZmx_0es1FA0Q00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. ( WAVY ) — Police and health officials in Virginia raced to help save the life of a man in Richmond who was bitten by his own pet viper, which is listed as one of the world’s deadliest snakes.

Virginia State Police said they got the call from the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department requesting the “expedited delivery” of antivenom treatment from the Virginia Beach Aquarium and Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach.

Police said the man was bitten by his own pet snake overnight. The snake, an African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon Viper, is listed as one of the top 10 deadliest snakes in the world.

“Bites are common with the snakes that are endemic to our area,” said Natasha Tobarran, D.O. with Virginia Poison Center. “The concern is with these snakes that are not endemic to our area — are native to our area — is if these patients require treatment with antivenom, is trying to locate the antivenom and then trying to get it to the health care facility.”

Border agents find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing

VCU hospital had already given the man antivenom treatment from the Smithsonian National Zoo, but officials said they still needed to give him another dose to save his life.

“The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center provided 35 doses of anti-venom for emergency transport by state police to the VCU Medical Center,” Mackenzie Di Nardo, Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center Public Relations Manager, told WAVY.

She said the Virginia Aquarium keeps anti-venom as a safety precaution, which is common practice for zoos and aquariums that care for exotic, non-native species.

A State Police sergeant was able to get the anti-venom from an employee at the Virginia Beach Aquarium and rushed from Virginia Beach to Richmond.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

There was a similar incident in North Carolina a few weeks ago in which a paramedic and a doctor helped save the life of a man bitten by a Gaboon Viper.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica , Gaboon Vipers, which can grow to nearly 7 feet and weigh up to 18 pounds, are extremely venomous but typically docile.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story had incorrect quote attribution. The story has been updated with the correct attribution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Richmond.com

Virginia State Police rush anti-venom to Richmond to treat man bitten by pet viper

The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pet, an African pit viper. The Virginia State Police said in a statement that it helped deliver anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach to Richmond’s VCU Health to treat the man, whose name and locality of residence were not immediately disclosed.
RICHMOND, VA
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#The Snakes#Zoos#Virginia State Police#African#D O#Virginia Poison Center#Vcu#The Vcu Medical Center#Virginia Aquarium
NBC News

North Carolina bus driver allegedly paid students to swab their cheeks for what she said were Covid tests

North Carolina's second largest school district is investigating accusations that a bus driver offered students $5 to swab their cheeks. About 10 kids who attend Ridge Road Middle School of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools came home last month to tell their parents the same story: Their bus driver gave them $5 to perform what she said was a Covid-19 test.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBTW News13

Virginia mom sues Myrtle Beach hotel over bed bugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation. The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WDVM 25

Missing Virginia teenager found dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two days after a teenage boy was reported missing in Pittsylvania County, authorities announced his body had been discovered. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Adrian Frank Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade community at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Then, around 10:30 a.m. […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy