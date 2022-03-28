ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ayanna Pressley apparently deletes tweet praising Will Smith at Oscars

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGlxa_0es1F9Cw00

( The Hill ) — Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) apparently deleted a tweet in which she praised Will Smith for defending his wife when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

More News from WRBL

“#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith,” Pressley’s tweet said. “Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults.”

“Women with baldies are for real men only. Boys need not apply,” she added alongside a photo of herself and her husband, Conan Harris.

On Sunday night, Smith slapped Rock , who was presenting an award at the show, after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said, prompting Smith to walk on stage and hit the comedian, then yell “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!” when he returned to his seat.

Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs at pugnacious Oscars

A number of Twitter users criticized Pressley’s tweet for what they characterized as endorsing violence.

The Hill has reached out to Pressley’s office for comment.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she had alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss.

Pressley has also been open about her struggles with the disease.

“In the fall, when I was getting my hair retwisted, is the first time that I was made aware that I had some patches,” the Massachusetts representative said in 2020 when she revealed her condition. “From there, it accelerated very quickly.”

“I’m very early in my alopecia journey. But I’m making progress every day. And that’s why I’m doing this today,” Pressley also said at the time.

“It’s about self agency. It’s about power. It’s about acceptance. It’s so interesting to me that right now on this journey, what I feel the most unlike myself is when I am wearing a wig. So I think that means I’m on my way.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith, Chris Rock to work out slap incident after Oscars 2022

The mea culpas are going to come post-Oscars. Page Six has exclusively learned that Will Smith and Chris Rock are expected to work out their issues at an event after the awards show following the now-infamous slap. Both are expected to attend the annual Vanity Fair Oscars bash, but it’s unclear if they’ll make amends before or during that soirée. But party sources tell us that moments after Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Rock, security immediately started strategizing because Smith had 20-plus attendees in his party. Sources at the Academy Awards also told us after the slap seen ’round the world...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ayanna Pressley
The Independent

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The biggest talking point from the Oscars last night (27 March) is Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke the comic made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – but how did she react herself?Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made the joke.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment, clasping her hands together, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock comes after Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken about struggle with alopecia

Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head came after she has spoken out about her hair loss from alopecia on numerous occasions.On Sunday, the 94th annual Academy Awards was interrupted when Rock allegedly compared Pinkett Smith to GI Jane.The joke did not land well with Smith, who walked onstage and proceeded to slap the comedian. After walking off stage, Smith then screamed: “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth.”The comment prompted Rock to respond: “Wow, dude. Yeah it was a GI Jane joke,” to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Coda#Twitter
Page Six

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith wow on Oscars 2022 red carpet

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith looked as dashing and dramatic as ever while walking the Oscars 2022 red carpet. On Sunday, March 27, the “Magic Mike XXL” star turned heads in a glamorous emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown that only arrived Saturday, according to E!, which also dubbed the look “scuba couture.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Is Furious With Chris Rock

A former NBA player is furious with Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at The Oscars on Sunday night. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short hair, saying he looks forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane II.” Demi Moore starred in the original G.I. Jane movie, rocking a buzzed haircut.
NBA
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Will Smith consoled by Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper after he hits Chris Rock

Will Smith was seen being consoled by fellow celebrity attendees of the Academy Awards after the actor hit Chris Rock on stage at the ceremony. Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper spoke to a visibly emotional Smith after the shocking incident.While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, the actor Jada Pinkett Smith. “Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” said Rock, in an apparent reference to Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith stated last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia.After Rock’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy