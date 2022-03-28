What does Matt Patricia’s trip to the NFL meetings say about his role with the Patriots?

When asked to describe Matt Patricia’s role with the Patriots, Bill Belichick didn’t supply many hints. But it is apparent Patricia is involved in multiple facets of the organization, from coaching to player personnel.

At the NFL Meetings Monday, Belichick described Patricia’s responsibilities as “very broad,” saying his long-time assistant helps him in “a lot of ways.” Patricia returned to the Patriots last year as a senior football advisor following a disastrous stint coaching the Lions.

His presence at the league meetings indicate Belichick views him as a vital part of the operation. Media relations head Stacey James and the ubiquitous Berj Najarian — who’s technically the director of football operations — also made the trip.

We received some hints last offseason that Patricia was working on the player personnel side of things, given his name appeared on Cam Newton’s contract where the Patriots representative is supposed to sign. Previously, that was usually Nick Caserio, who left to become general manager of the Texans.

Patricia has also reportedly been tasked with managing the team’s salary cap.

Matt Groh, the new director of player personnel, was spotted at the meetings as well Monday morning, reports NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran . Belichick was effusive in his praise of Groh. “I think he’s as good as anyone we’ve had in that position,” Belichick said.

Eliot Wolf, who spent years working in the Packers’ front office, is the team’s director of scouting. Groh and Wolf were both at the NFL Combine last month.

Yet, Patricia was the one who accompanied Belichick to Georgia’s pro day . Joe Judge has also been scouting quarterbacks . Belichick called Patricia and Judge “great coaches” Monday, while implying he won’t name an official offensive coordinator. When the topic of play-calling came up, Belichick coyly said the Patriots “won’t be calling any for a while.”

Earlier this offseason, it was reported Patricia will coach the offensive line, where he spent the 2005 season as an assistant coach. Judge is expected to work with the quarterbacks, though Belichick said Patricia will coach Mac Jones, too.

Lucky him. As WEEI’s Brian Barrett notes, the Lions and Giants both struggled immensely on offense with Patricia and Judge at their respective helms.

But Patricia’s failure with the Lions doesn’t seem to deter Belichick. For years, it was assumed Belichick was grooming Josh McDaniels to be his successor, especially after McDaniels turned down the Colts’ head coaching job in 2018. But it’s worth noting that McDaniels didn’t accompany Belichick to the league meetings, where head coaches are typically flanked by team executives.

Patricia’s presence shows he’s more than a coach, and his role on the coaching staff shows he’s more than a front office person. The Belichick-Patricia era is upon us, much to our collective confusion.