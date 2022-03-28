ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What does Matt Patricia’s trip to the NFL meetings say about his role with the Patriots?

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7o0B_0es1EzTU00

When asked to describe Matt Patricia’s role with the Patriots, Bill Belichick didn’t supply many hints. But it is apparent Patricia is involved in multiple facets of the organization, from coaching to player personnel.

At the NFL Meetings Monday, Belichick described Patricia’s responsibilities as “very broad,” saying his long-time assistant helps him in “a lot of ways.” Patricia returned to the Patriots last year as a senior football advisor following a disastrous stint coaching the Lions.

His presence at the league meetings indicate Belichick views him as a vital part of the operation. Media relations head Stacey James and the ubiquitous Berj Najarian — who’s technically the director of football operations — also made the trip.

We received some hints last offseason that Patricia was working on the player personnel side of things, given his name appeared on Cam Newton’s contract where the Patriots representative is supposed to sign. Previously, that was usually Nick Caserio, who left to become general manager of the Texans.

Patricia has also reportedly been tasked with managing the team’s salary cap.

Matt Groh, the new director of player personnel, was spotted at the meetings as well Monday morning, reports NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran . Belichick was effusive in his praise of Groh. “I think he’s as good as anyone we’ve had in that position,” Belichick said.

Eliot Wolf, who spent years working in the Packers’ front office, is the team’s director of scouting. Groh and Wolf were both at the NFL Combine last month.

Yet, Patricia was the one who accompanied Belichick to Georgia’s pro day . Joe Judge has also been scouting quarterbacks . Belichick called Patricia and Judge “great coaches” Monday, while implying he won’t name an official offensive coordinator. When the topic of play-calling came up, Belichick coyly said the Patriots “won’t be calling any for a while.”

Earlier this offseason, it was reported Patricia will coach the offensive line, where he spent the 2005 season as an assistant coach. Judge is expected to work with the quarterbacks, though Belichick said Patricia will coach Mac Jones, too.

Lucky him. As WEEI’s Brian Barrett notes, the Lions and Giants both struggled immensely on offense with Patricia and Judge at their respective helms.

But Patricia’s failure with the Lions doesn’t seem to deter Belichick. For years, it was assumed Belichick was grooming Josh McDaniels to be his successor, especially after McDaniels turned down the Colts’ head coaching job in 2018. But it’s worth noting that McDaniels didn’t accompany Belichick to the league meetings, where head coaches are typically flanked by team executives.

Patricia’s presence shows he’s more than a coach, and his role on the coaching staff shows he’s more than a front office person. The Belichick-Patricia era is upon us, much to our collective confusion.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio

3K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

972K+

Views

Follow WEEI Sports Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Announces Coaching Decision: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots will have a different kind of coaching staff for the 2022 NFL regular season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday morning that his team will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.. Unsurprisingly, Belichick admitted that he isn’t a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Brian Barrett
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nfl Combine#Nbc Sports Boston#American Football#Lions#Texans#Packers
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick continues to attempt to land back in the National Football League. The former NFL quarterback, who last played in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, has been working out with wide receivers this offseason, hoping to get a chance. “In the past, we tried to approach things very...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed A Former Bengals Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have a couple of openings for wide receivers now that Calvin Ridley is suspended for the year. One of those openings has just been filled though. On Monday, the Falcons announced that they have signed wide receiver Auden Tate to a one-year contract. Tate has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

With the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in stunning fashion, many have wondered if there was some kind of rift between the wide receiver and the team. Monday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the speculation. Reid made it clear that he is a huge fan of Hill...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning was trending on social media this weekend for some funny jokes he made about Tom Brady and his family. The legendary NFL quarterback joked that his son, Marshall Manning, is a collector of quarterback jerseys, though he has no interest in his dad’s. “My son Marshall is...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Suggestion: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could use another star wide receiver following their trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs has an idea for that wide receiver: his brother. Trevon Diggs took to Twitter on Saturday to tell everyone that he’s always wanted to...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy