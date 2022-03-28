Watch: Top Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer launches homer off Nathan Eovaldi

FORT MYERS, Fla. - For those waiting for video proof of why so many are excited about Marcelo Mayer, Monday was your lucky day.

Facing Red Sox Opening Day starter Nathan Eovaldi in an intra-squad scrimmage at JetBlue Park, Mayer - the fourth overall pick in the Major League Baseball 2021 Draft - launched a homer into the Sox' bullpen, just tot he right of the 420-foot marker in center field.

It was the second time seeing major league pitching over the last week for Mayer, having walked and struck out in his only Grapefruit League game in Sarasota.