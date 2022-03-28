ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

Virginia Hershey plant workers vote against unionizing

By Dean Mirshahi
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePjVk_0es1Evwa00

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Workers at a Hershey’s manufacturing plant in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, voted against forming a union.

More News from WRBL

According to a Hershey Company spokesman, nearly 80% of the 1,068 workers who voted in a mail-in election opted against joining the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union. The results are preliminary until the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) certifies the election.

The Stuarts Draft plant, located in Augusta County, primarily manufactures Hershey products that contain peanuts, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Two of the seven Hershey plants in the U.S. are unionized.

Southwest to add 4th fare level to increase revenue

There are about 1,400 hourly employees at the plant who were eligible to vote, and including salaried workers, the plant employs roughly 1,500 people, Hershey spokesman Jeff Beckman told 8News.

“We appreciate the active engagement of our Stuarts Draft teammates to make their choice on whether they want representation at work,” Beckman wrote in a statement to 8News. “Now that the vote is completed, we are refocusing our attention on bringing all of our employees together as “one Stuarts Draft” and continuing to build the collaborative and cooperative culture that has made our plant great for 40 years.”

Beckman’s statement is the same one posted on wearehersheysd.com, a website set up by the Stuarts Draft plant that shares information about labor unions but that makes its opposition clear .

The site claims that recruitment in Stuarts Draft is hard and unionizing would make it more difficult, and that a union “ gambles with employees’ wages and benefits .”

Amazon launches program to help refugees

The website does provide answers to several anonymous questions, including: “Why are you resorting to disgusting union-busting techniques?” and “If a union is so bad for workers then why did Hershey go out of its way to hire a union buster to create this website to try and convince workers to form a union?”

“We are not ‘union busting’ —— Hershey Stuarts Draft is not unionized nor has it ever been since the plant opened 40 years ago.  Hershey has chosen to provide education on the topic of unionization, including the law, the process and the rights of employees. Including the right of employees to refrain from participating in union activities if they want,” the response to the first question reads.

The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union did not respond to 8News’ request for comment Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3

14K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
County
Augusta County, VA
Stuarts Draft, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Augusta County, VA
Business
City
Stuarts Draft, VA
Augusta County, VA
Education
Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks Workers in Hometown Seattle Store Vote to Unionize

Starbucks Corp. workers in Seattle, the coffee giant’s hometown, unanimously voted to unionize Tuesday during a count at the National Labor Relations Board. Workers at one store voted 9-0 in favor of a union, joining a national wave of stores to organize under Workers United. The symbolic victory for...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Union#Labor Relations#Unionization#First Union#Virginia Hershey#Hershey Company#Nlrb#Wearehersheysd Com
12NewsNow

NLRB counts previously impounded votes, union workers voted to keep United Steelworkers Union

BEAUMONT, Texas — Previously impounded votes counted by the National Labor Relations Board revealed that the United Steelworkers Union is here to stay. It has been three months since the NLRB impounded union member votes on whether to decertify the USW union. The vote was impounded as members of the board looked into three separate claims of unfair labor practices.
BEAUMONT, TX
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

NLRB could certify McDonough Ecolab employees’ vote against union

(The Center Square) – The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) soon could certify the vote employees at Ecolab’s McDonough location cast against the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, Southeast Council (RWDSU). RWDSU officials filed objections after the election, hoping to reverse the vote. However, a regional NLRB...
LABOR ISSUES
Augusta Free Press

Hershey employees vote down unionization effort

Employees at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia overwhelmingly, but perhaps predictably, voted down an effort to unionize the Augusta County plant. Seventy-nine percent of the votes cast were against the union, according to a report in the News Leader published on Friday. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Walmart Hiring 50K Workers, Adding New Hubs

As one of the most popular and largest retail corporations in the U.S., Walmart is now hiring 50,000 workers. Not only that, but the franchise is also adding new hubs. Walmart is hiring new employees across its frontline and corporate office. Walmart is raising their starting wage to $30 for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores

Walmart will remove cigarettes from their shelves in some stores following years of internal debate about the sale of tobacco. The cigarettes will be replaced by self-checkouts, grab-and-go food, and candy in some Walmart locations in California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico, The Wall Street Journal reported.A company spokesperson told the paper that Walmart won’t end all its tobacco sales and that the company is “always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business”. The Journal reported rising tension at Walmart over the sale of cigarettes as the company tries to grow its...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WRBL News 3

Enrichment Services Program accepting energy assistance applications beginning April 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County and several surrounding counties will soon open applications via the Enrichment Services Program for cooling assistance, as temperatures begin to rise. The Low-Income Household Energy Assistance Program is a federal program that helps low-income households pay for heating or cooling for their homes. To be eligible, all household members […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Clark 'prepared to engage' in process of unionizing after graduate workers voted in favor

WORCESTER — Clark University will engage with the Clark University Graduate Workers United union in collective bargaining after workers voted in favor of unionization Tuesday and Wednesday.  "We are prepared to engage in that process as soon as the parties are ready to do so," the university said in a press release. "Our sincere commitment continues to be doing everything we can to ensure our students’ concerns are carefully and thoroughly addressed." ...
WORCESTER, MA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy