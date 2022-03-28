ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Orthodox Christian countries at war. Here’s an explanation of the faith tradition shared by Russia and Ukraine

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill lights candles during the Orthodox Easter service in Moscow. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images. President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine has split the Orthodox Church. Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, a leading authority of the Eastern Orthodox Church, quickly condemned the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”....

Vladimir Putin
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Live updates: Ukraine says Russian general killed

LVIV, Russia — A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said. It identified him as Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov, 45, and said he had fought...
Vox

The dangerous new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, explained

Russia’s war in Ukraine has stretched on for more than two weeks, a relentless bombardment of the country’s cities and towns that has led to more than 500 civilian deaths, destroyed civilian infrastructure, and forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, creating a new humanitarian crisis in Europe.
Poland
Europe
Greece
Syracuse.com

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers dead in war with Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine, where the country’s defenders have put up stiffer-than-expected resistance and denied Moscow the lightning victory it hoped for. A senior NATO military official said...
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
