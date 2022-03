"The Packers and the event's community supporters remain optimistic that Green Bay will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft in the near future," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We will continue to work with Discover Green Bay and our other partners in the effort to update our bid details and continue our dialogue with NFL officials so they remain excited about our community's plan to host this significant event. The NFL Draft would draw fans to the area from around the country and proudly display the NFL's storied history to football fans around the world, while highlighting the uniqueness of Green Bay."

