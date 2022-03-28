ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Farmers Market at Scissortail Park to open this weekend

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDdOP_0es1B6hb00

A typo in the original article has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will soon be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers.

The 2022 season of the Farmers Market at Scissortail Park begins Saturday, April 2.

To kick off the season, organizers say there will be a fitness class, live music, and other family-friendly activities.

Police: 2 people found shot along I-35 in Oklahoma City

Organizers say the market is an exclusive producer-only farmers market, which is a direct-to-consumer marketplace that is only open to Oklahoma producers that raise, grow, or make their products.

“One of the best quality of life attractions a city can offer is a great weekly Saturday Farmer’s Market,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation. “Even better if it is an all producer grown/made market that supports local growers and artisans. Scissortail Park’s Farmer’s Market is such a market and in just a few years, it has become the place to go on Saturday mornings for straight-from-the-farm, fresh produce and many other products from honey to breads, eggs, meats, coffee, wine, flowers, pottery, and much more. As a downtown resident, I almost never miss a Saturday to shop at the market and enjoy its beautiful setting in our amazing Scissortail Park.”

‘Her killer is out there’; Oklahoma family seeking justice on anniversary of young mother’s death

Guests who visit the market at Scissortail Park will be able to choose from close to 60 market members each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April through October.

Customers can shop for local, pasture-raised meats, fresh produce, plants, eggs, raw honey, breads, baked goods, and a variety of art pieces.

Free parking during market hours is available around the perimeter of the park and in special event parking lots. This season, the Silver Flyer will shuttle guests with limited mobility from the parking lot at S.W. 2nd, between Harvey and S. Robinson, across from Paycom Center.

Search continues for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma State Reformatory

2022 FARMERS MARKET AT SCISSORTAIL PARK VENDOR LIST

PRODUCE
Acadian Family Farm
A + H Urban Farms
Cedar Springs Farm
Crow’s Farm
The Looney Farm

MEATS
Bent Tree Farms (beef, chicken, lamb)
Benjamin Lee Bison (bison)
John’s Farm (organic beef)
ReFarm (regenerative beef, pork)
Scissortail Steading (pork)
WH Yardbirds (poultry)

EGGS
Granny Had One
ReFarm

GREENS
Little Bits of Green

MUSHROOMS
*Rotating producers
Half Moon Harvests
Myco Farms

PLANTS
Crow’s Farm
Plant Wisdom Garden Center
Sanctuary Gardens and Wellness

HONEY
Granny Had One

Central Oklahoma Honey Farm
Cody’s Honey Farm
Hall’s Beekeeping
Hozho Honey Farm
Scissortail Honey
*Rotating producers

BAKED GOODS
Bavarian Pretzels
Bui’s Breads
Granny Had One
K’s Bakery
Little Mouse Bakes
Signature Bakery
Trucker Treats
*rotating vendors

Rose Bakery (bi-weekly)
Kiowa Foodie (monthly)
Delish E Sweets (bi-weekly)

READY-TO-EAT FOODS
Acuna Mattata Sandwich Shop (breakfast sandwiches, overnight oats)
David’s Smokin’ BBQ (BBQ sauce and BBQ)
In Any Event (breakfast burritos, quiche, soups)
Just Veg Meals (vegan & vegetarian meals)
Nothin’ But Greens (braised greens)
Soul Harvest Meals (vegan soul food meals)
Wondervan Pops (popsicles)

PACKAGED/PREPARED FOODS
Hank’s Salsa (fresh salsa)
Kettle Popstarts (kettle corn)
Nourished Roots (spices)
Sweet Spirit Foods (jellies, jams, pickles)
Uptown Jerky
Vatsana’s Seafood Hot Sauce
Yummus Hummus
Motley Gourmet (jams, jellies *rotating booth)

BEVERAGES
Roam Coffee Co. (coffee and cold brew)

Black Atlas (coffee)
Catt Springs (spring water)
OKC Soda (local soda)
Stonecloud Brewing (beer)
Timber & Leaf Co. (organic iced teas)
Tiny Bubbles (mimosas)
Wildhorse Canyon Farms (local winery)
Anthem Brewing (local craft beer *rotating booth)

Ntrs Bliss (pressed juices)

ARTISANS
Alice Wolf Stationary (stationery)
Glassy Girls (recycled hanging glass work)
Goodies Unlimited (body products)
H & M Pottery (ceramic dishware/vases)
MoonGlow Maven (candles)
Sage & Elm Apothecary (body products)
Bookish (resold books *rotating booth)

COMMUNITY AND EDUCTION
OKC Beautiful
OK Solar
OK Fungi
OK Humane Society
OSU Master Gardeners
Water4

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

The Riverfront Farmers Market opens Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday, March 26 marks this year’s first day of the Riverfront Farmers Market at Dock Street between 2nd and Water Street downtown. Every Saturday until November 19, the farmers market will open rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. At this week’s market, 50 vendors are scheduled to host their vegetables, food, art and more.
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox 59

Farmers market accepts snap benefits

INDIANAPOLIS– Since 2008, the Indy Winter Farmers Market gives Indiana’s sustainably- minded family farms and food producers a place to sell products throughout the fall and winter. This is to improve the community’s year-round access to fresh, local food. We talk to Victoria Beaty, Executive Director of Growing Places Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
Wichita Eagle

Famous Kansas restaurant celebrates 100 years

The Cozy Inn in Salina started serving up hamburger "sliders" in 1922 and is still going strong today. Though the dining area only has six seats, they prepare over 450,000 of the tiny hamburgers a year.
SALINA, KS
Z94

Citizens Fight Back As Oklahoma Announces More Toll Roads

How is it that Oklahoma has motor vehicle taxes consisting of excise and sales tax, fuel and use tax, tagging and licensing to fund roads, yet when given the choice they're choosing to build additional toll roads instead of maintaining and improving existing roads?. Here's where the story begins... If...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oats#Vegetables#Soda#Fresh Fruits#Oklahomans#Farmer S Market#Myriad Gardens Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
northfortynews

2022 Farmer’s Market Season at Fickel Park in Downtown Berthoud

Come down to the park in Berthoud on Saturday mornings starting in June to do some shopping, listen to the entertainment, and you’ll never know who you’ll bump into to catch up with. Meet the vendors – they are all locally based, offering hand-grown or crafted items. They have a full schedule of entertainment planned, so perhaps bring a folding chair with you to sit and listen for a while (Entertainers are expected to play from 10-noon but may opt to start earlier.) Fickel Park is a gorgeous location for the market and they can’t wait to see you there! Saturday from 9 am – 12 pm from June 18 thru September 24.
BERTHOUD, CO
UPMATTERS

Applications open for 2022 Downtown Marquette Farmers Market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) has announced it is accepting applications from vendors for its 2022 market season. DMFM says it is looking for farmers, growers, food producers, artisans, musicians, and local community organizations to participate, with flexible commitment options for full-time, part-time, and drop-in vendors.
MARQUETTE, MI
Hot 104.7

Big Nationwide Walmart Pancake Mix Recall Involves South Dakota

Better check your cupboards for this box of Walmart breakfast food. The recall involves South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Continental Mills has issued a recall for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The recall was prompted due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear...
FOOD SAFETY
KFOR

KFOR

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy