Farmers Market at Scissortail Park to open this weekend
A typo in the original article has been corrected.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will soon be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers.
The 2022 season of the Farmers Market at Scissortail Park begins Saturday, April 2.
To kick off the season, organizers say there will be a fitness class, live music, and other family-friendly activities.Police: 2 people found shot along I-35 in Oklahoma City
Organizers say the market is an exclusive producer-only farmers market, which is a direct-to-consumer marketplace that is only open to Oklahoma producers that raise, grow, or make their products.
“One of the best quality of life attractions a city can offer is a great weekly Saturday Farmer’s Market,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation. “Even better if it is an all producer grown/made market that supports local growers and artisans. Scissortail Park’s Farmer’s Market is such a market and in just a few years, it has become the place to go on Saturday mornings for straight-from-the-farm, fresh produce and many other products from honey to breads, eggs, meats, coffee, wine, flowers, pottery, and much more. As a downtown resident, I almost never miss a Saturday to shop at the market and enjoy its beautiful setting in our amazing Scissortail Park.”‘Her killer is out there’; Oklahoma family seeking justice on anniversary of young mother’s death
Guests who visit the market at Scissortail Park will be able to choose from close to 60 market members each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April through October.
Customers can shop for local, pasture-raised meats, fresh produce, plants, eggs, raw honey, breads, baked goods, and a variety of art pieces.
Free parking during market hours is available around the perimeter of the park and in special event parking lots. This season, the Silver Flyer will shuttle guests with limited mobility from the parking lot at S.W. 2nd, between Harvey and S. Robinson, across from Paycom Center.Search continues for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma State Reformatory
2022 FARMERS MARKET AT SCISSORTAIL PARK VENDOR LIST
PRODUCE
Acadian Family Farm
A + H Urban Farms
Cedar Springs Farm
Crow’s Farm
The Looney Farm
MEATS
Bent Tree Farms (beef, chicken, lamb)
Benjamin Lee Bison (bison)
John’s Farm (organic beef)
ReFarm (regenerative beef, pork)
Scissortail Steading (pork)
WH Yardbirds (poultry)
EGGS
Granny Had One
ReFarm
GREENS
Little Bits of Green
MUSHROOMS
*Rotating producers
Half Moon Harvests
Myco Farms
PLANTS
Crow’s Farm
Plant Wisdom Garden Center
Sanctuary Gardens and Wellness
HONEY
Granny Had One
Central Oklahoma Honey Farm
Cody’s Honey Farm
Hall’s Beekeeping
Hozho Honey Farm
Scissortail Honey
*Rotating producers
BAKED GOODS
Bavarian Pretzels
Bui’s Breads
Granny Had One
K’s Bakery
Little Mouse Bakes
Signature Bakery
Trucker Treats
*rotating vendors
Rose Bakery (bi-weekly)
Kiowa Foodie (monthly)
Delish E Sweets (bi-weekly)
READY-TO-EAT FOODS
Acuna Mattata Sandwich Shop (breakfast sandwiches, overnight oats)
David’s Smokin’ BBQ (BBQ sauce and BBQ)
In Any Event (breakfast burritos, quiche, soups)
Just Veg Meals (vegan & vegetarian meals)
Nothin’ But Greens (braised greens)
Soul Harvest Meals (vegan soul food meals)
Wondervan Pops (popsicles)
PACKAGED/PREPARED FOODS
Hank’s Salsa (fresh salsa)
Kettle Popstarts (kettle corn)
Nourished Roots (spices)
Sweet Spirit Foods (jellies, jams, pickles)
Uptown Jerky
Vatsana’s Seafood Hot Sauce
Yummus Hummus
Motley Gourmet (jams, jellies *rotating booth)
BEVERAGES
Roam Coffee Co. (coffee and cold brew)
Black Atlas (coffee)
Catt Springs (spring water)
OKC Soda (local soda)
Stonecloud Brewing (beer)
Timber & Leaf Co. (organic iced teas)
Tiny Bubbles (mimosas)
Wildhorse Canyon Farms (local winery)
Anthem Brewing (local craft beer *rotating booth)
Ntrs Bliss (pressed juices)
ARTISANS
Alice Wolf Stationary (stationery)
Glassy Girls (recycled hanging glass work)
Goodies Unlimited (body products)
H & M Pottery (ceramic dishware/vases)
MoonGlow Maven (candles)
Sage & Elm Apothecary (body products)
Bookish (resold books *rotating booth)
COMMUNITY AND EDUCTION
OKC Beautiful
OK Solar
OK Fungi
OK Humane Society
OSU Master Gardeners
Water4
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0