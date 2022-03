Boris Johnson is to face a grilling from senior MPs on the liaison committee and at PMQs amid calls for his resignation, after the Metropolitan Police confirmed an initial 20 fines are being issued over lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.Dominic Raab insisted that Mr Johnson acted in “good faith” and did not intentionally mislead parliament when he told MPs no rules had been broken, but suggested he may have said things which “turned out not to be true”.The PM has not yet been informed whether he will receive a fine, his official spokesperson said, but added that...

POLITICS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO