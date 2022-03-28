ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Budding Columbus-area craft brewery opening new East Side taproom

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuzzsaw Brewing Co. is moving on up. Since its grand opening in early 2021, the craft brewery–which focuses primarily on Belgian and traditional European beer styles–has focused mainly on expanding its retail footprint. Now, according to co-owner Andrew Watkins, the brewery...

614now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

New craft burger restaurant set to open in downtown Greenville this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new craft burger restaurant is set to open up in downtown Greenville early this June. Molly and Myles Ice Cream co-owner Nicole O’Brien announced that she and former Sassafras Southern Bistro owner Brant Kennedy are teaming up to open Windy City Burgers at 12 E Coffee Street.
GREENVILLE, SC
Community Impact Houston

Crust Pizza Co. celebrates grand opening of Kingwood location

Crust Pizza Co. celebrated the grand opening of its new Kingwood location March 23. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 500, the restaurant serves Chicago-style thin-crust pizzas, pasta, calzones, sub sandwiches, beer and wine. Officials noted the Kingwood location will offer half-off prices on wine on Wednesdays and free dining for children on Tuesdays. 432-400-1159. www.crustpizzaco.com.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Bexley, OH
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Barbecue Sauce, According To 48% Of People

From the deep flavors imparted slowly by a smoker to the backyard grill that friends and family gather around in the summer, barbecue is an important part of food culture for many people. Meat kissed by the flame of a grill is often perfected when it's slathered in barbecue sauce. While some Texas pitmasters might rebuke pouring sauce all over their prized brisket, others cannot resist the classic condiment.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Brewery#East Side#Taproom#Beer Bar#Food Drink#Buzzsaw Brewing Co#Belgian#European#Ste B#Macelleria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cleveland Scene

Pulpo Beer Co. to Open Taproom and Restaurant at Crocker Park in Westlake

In 2020, Juan Vergara and his team took over the former Brim Kitchen and Brewery space in Willoughby, where they created a unique dual-concept eatery with a first-floor Hola Tacos and a second-level Barroco Arepa Bar. Not long after, he partnered with some family members to launch Pulpo Beer Co., Ohio’s first Latin-owned brewery, in the same 10,000-square-foot building.
WESTLAKE, OH
Denver Post

Denver Beer Co. to open new brewery with massive beer garden near Lowry Field

Beer drinkers in east Denver will soon be able to visit Denver Beer Co. without traversing the city. The brewery announced plans for a massive fourth location Tuesday in the Lowry Field neighborhood, which will include an onsite restaurant, brewhouse and outdoor beer garden that borders a neighboring park. Denver Beer Co. anticipates breaking ground next month and opening by the end of the year.
DENVER, CO
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tanglefoot Nutrition open for business on east side of New Albany

The Union County Development Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open Tanglefoot Nutrition this past week. The business is owned by Mandy Hall with her partner, Nick Ashmore. This is her first business in New Albany but she has a similar nutrition shop in Falkner. The shop offers loaded...
NEW ALBANY, MS
103GBF

Where To Buy Mac & Cheese And Pizza Flavored Ice Cream In Indiana And Kentucky

A few new and unique flavors of ice cream have gone on sale this week that you might want to try simply for curiosity's sake. Remember when Little Debbie created the Christmas Tree Cake ice cream? It was a massive hit. Such a hit, that it was nearly impossible to find on the shelf at the store. Then, earlier this year, Little Debbie released several ice cream flavors inspired by their snacks. Those were much easier to find, and might I add, that the Honey Bun ice cream was delicious. While these were ice cream food mash-ups that we didn't know we needed, they were welcomed with open arms. Now, there are a few new ice cream/food mashups that are coming out that are being met with a little more hesitation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
1230 ESPN

The Flagship Beers of the 23 Fort Collins Craft Breweries

There are nearly two dozen craft breweries in Fort Collins, not even counting the brewery at Colorado State University. What do these brewers name as their "Flagship" beers?. These would be the beers that the Fort Collins craft breweries identify, whether it be out of popularity or the beer's distinctive style, as the beer that best represents them. Not many of the brewers that I called had a very easy time naming their flagship beer, others knew exactly what beer best represents them; O'Dell for example: Without hesitation, '90 Schilling.'
FORT COLLINS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy