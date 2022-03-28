ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale resident training to climb Mount Everest for 20/30 Club

Clayton Wolfe isn’t your average 32-year-old.

The Scottsdale Realtor is also a pilot, former farmer, Scottsdale 20/30 Club member, and mountaineer currently in hot pursuit of the Explorers Grand Slam, an adventurer’s challenge to reach the North Pole, the South Pole and all of the Seven Summits.

Wolfe has found a way to tie his love of climbing to raising money to help those less fortunate. On April 18, Wolfe will begin his second attempt to summit Mount Everest — last year, he got to 26,000 feet on his summit day when his teammate and Sherpa got sick and they had to turn back.

He is inviting the community to get involved in his effort to tie his climb to a fundraising effort for the Scottsdale 20/30 Club.

On his website, everest22.com , Wolfe is selling $100 Golden Everest Tokens, which will make the trek up to the Everest summit of 29,035 feet with him, then be mailed back to supporters, with all proceeds benefiting the Scottsdale 20/30 Club and the local children’s charities supported by the club, including Boys Hope Girls Hope and The Care Fund, the two primary beneficiaries of the upcoming Scottsdale 20/30 Club Olympiad fundraiser.

This isn’t the first time Wolfe has tied his climbing to fundraising. Before returning to his hometown of Scottsdale full time in 2020, Wolfe owned a farm-to-table food brand called “Northerly” that featured a “Climb and Give Campaign,” donating one serving of oats grown on his farm per foot in total elevation he climbed to the Feeding America Network. By February of 2020, Clayton was able to climb three of the 7-Summits, which in total was 59,218 feet of elevation. This enabled him to donate 59,218 servings (11,103lbs) of rolled oatmeal to St. Mary’s Food bank in Phoenix.

“Being a farmer made me who I am today,” Wolfe said. “However, it wasn’t easy to live in two countries, splitting my time between Canada and Scottsdale. Selling the farm simplified life, but it left me looking for a way to tie my mountaineering to another philanthropic effort.”

When Wolfe was introduced to the Scottsdale 20/30 Club, he said it was exactly what he was looking for. “This club is a way for me to be involved in supporting the community in a sustainable way — it provides me with accountability and a support system.”

Wolfe is training for the 45-70 day Everest expedition by training six times a week — climbing Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, running, and weight training at the the Gainey Village and Life Time Fitness, while using yin-yoga and IV therapy as recovery tools at CA Yoga Barre and Hydrate IV Therapy, Arcadia.

“I’m a goal-oriented person, and this is a wonderful opportunity to make my pursuit of the Explorers Grand Slam bigger and greater than just myself. If I can do good for other people while reaching my goals, it’s a win-win,” he said.

Individuals and companies interested in sponsoring Wolfe’s expedition or buying tokens and raffle tickets should visit everest22.com .

