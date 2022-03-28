ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘We could be on the way to record chill’: Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the cold

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

The National Weather Service said an “Arctic front” is responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32RF2h_0es19zc400
Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

It may be the end of March, but Monday feels like winter is back, even if only for a short time.

The National Weather Service said an “Arctic front” is responsible for bringing the cold air and wind.

In Boston, the wind chill forecast at sunrise was just 12 degrees.

There was also snow in some areas early Monday morning.

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the cold:

Vicki Graf, Boston 25: ‘We could be on the way to record chill this afternoon – the coolest high temperatures on record for this date!’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘This shot of wintry air doesn’t last long…but it’s not a one day thing, either.’

A.J. Burnett, WCVB: ‘Oh, March. We have a love/hate relationship’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘🥶Tuesday morning’s wind chill is flat out rude.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘TUESDAY MORNING… Will start with wind chills in the single digits’

Boston
Boston

103.9 The Breeze

Heavy Snow Forecast For Upstate New York This Weekend

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend which means it will start to feel more like Spring. So we thought!. Gotta love March in Upstate New York, right? Last weekend we hit 65 degrees and we are supposed to start getting our spring fever really going this weekend as we set our clocks ahead one hour at 2 am Sunday. Well, the extra hour of daylight will be there at the end of the day Sunday, but it looks like it will be reflecting off a fresh blanket of snow. And let me apologize now - I think I may have jinxed us by speculating we could have one of our least snowy winters on record this year.
ALBANY, NY
Boston, MA
