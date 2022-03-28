‘We could be on the way to record chill’: Here’s what local forecasters are saying about the cold

The National Weather Service said an “Arctic front” is responsible.

Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

It may be the end of March, but Monday feels like winter is back, even if only for a short time.

The National Weather Service said an “Arctic front” is responsible for bringing the cold air and wind.

In Boston, the wind chill forecast at sunrise was just 12 degrees.

There was also snow in some areas early Monday morning.

Here’s what other local forecasters are saying about the cold:

Vicki Graf, Boston 25: ‘We could be on the way to record chill this afternoon – the coolest high temperatures on record for this date!’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘This shot of wintry air doesn’t last long…but it’s not a one day thing, either.’

A.J. Burnett, WCVB: ‘Oh, March. We have a love/hate relationship’

Zack Green, WBZ: ‘🥶Tuesday morning’s wind chill is flat out rude.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘TUESDAY MORNING… Will start with wind chills in the single digits’