ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Leader of Louisiana Gov. poll may not even run

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aV7wm_0es19sQz00

A new statewide poll shows some insight into who's in the lead to become the next governor of Louisiana.

"It's wide open right now," said pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics. "Undecided" leads his statewide poll of 600 likely voters with 29 percent.

With no announced candidates at this time, his poll asked about eight hypothetical candidates: Republican Senator John Kennedy, Democratic Baton Rouge Mayor/President Sharon Weston Broome, Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Democratic State Senator Gary Smith, Republican State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and Republican State Treasurer John Schroder.

While Kennedy looks like a lock for Senate reelection this fall, he led the list of names at 22 percent.

"Any discussion of future governor races for now inevitably involves his name being brought up," explained Couvillon.

Couvillon says something as simple as making an announcement could change the numbers.

"People who thought they were front runners cannot count on that being the case either now or going into the fall of 2023," he said.  "There are going to be changes in the precise candidate configuration by the time we get to qualifying."

The poll has a margin of error of ± 4 percent.

Click here to read full poll results.

Comments / 0

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM

13K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
K945

Poll: Should Louisiana Go to Daylight Saving Time All the Time?

When's the last time you saw Republican and Democrat politicians, at a national level, reach across the aisle and agree on anything? As divided as America seems to be there is one movement that has legislators from both parties lining up and demanding its elimination. And what is this poison that so infects our way of life that it must be eliminated as soon as possible?
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
Person
Sharon Weston Broome
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
John Schroder
Person
Jeff Landry
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Fairgrounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Long before the New Orleans fairgrounds became known as the home of the Jazz Fest, it was hosting horse racing. In fact, it’s one of the oldest tracks in the country. Horses have been racing here at the New Orleans Fairgrounds longer than almost...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Gov#Jmc Analytics#Republican#Democratic
The Independent

McCarthy will speak to Madison Cawthorn after comment about drug-fuelled orgies in DC

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he will speak to North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn about his comments that he’s been invited to orgies in Washington, DC and that he has seen people do cocaine. The expected reprimand comes following expressions of frustration from Republicans at Mr Cawthorn’s comments. The 26-year-old freshman congressman recently got into hot water for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and his government “corrupt” and “evil”. Mr Cawthorn went on to claim that Ukraine was spreading misinformation in an effort to pull the US into the conflict. Arkansas Republican Representative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Government Technology

How to Apply for Hurricane Protection in Louisiana

(TNS) - Louisiana is up to receive $40 million in federal grants for disaster survivors to make their homes more resilient to flooding, Vice President Kamala Harris announced in Sunset Monday and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced from Washington, D.C. Examples of eligible projects under new Swift Current monies include...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy