Strickland hopeful for local share of state sales tax revenue

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says his call for a share of state sales tax revenues that haven’t been split with local governments could still win passage before the Tennessee General Assembly adjourns its regular session.

But Strickland doesn’t expect a windfall amount from a local split and instead believes it’s likely a share of the sales tax revenue for local governments will be phased in over several years.

“If it does pass, my guess is they will do it in small doses like they did away with the Hall income tax over five years,” Strickland said Saturday, March 26.

The Hall income tax on dividends and investment income was phased out over a five-year period starting during the administration of Gov. Bill Haslam.

Strickland has estimated the phase-out reduced city revenues by $15 million on an annual basis.

Strickland has been campaigning over several years for a share of the state sales tax from which the state keeps all the revenue.

“We are inching along to progress. We have fought for this with the Tennessee Municipal League for several years,” he said. “The difference this year is cities across the state are all pushing their representatives and senators to support the bill. Plus there’s this huge surplus.”

The surplus in recurring state funds is estimated at about $2 billion with another $2 billion surplus in one-time funding the state has on hand.

Neither the Senate nor House has passed the legislation yet with the General Assembly expected to adjourn its regular session next month.

But Strickland is encouraged that House Speaker Cameron Sexton “offered strong support” for the bill when he spoke at a recent TML gathering in the capital.

Any additional revenue the city might get if the proposal is passed would go, with City Council approval, toward pay raises for Memphis Police and firefighters.

That would be above the 3% raise for firefighters and a similar raise being negotiated for police, said Strickland, who presents his annual budget proposal to the council next month.

Strickland said the recent sales tax holiday on food approved by the state does not affect city sales tax revenues because the tax break comes with a provision that the state will make up any loss of revenue to local governments.

