HBO Sports and NFL Films’ Hard Knocks will feature the Detroit Lions in 2022. This edition of the program is named Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. The program will focus on a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes for a football player to make an NFL team. This season’s Hard Knocks will debut on August 9 and run for five episodes. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will be the 17th edition of the show, which started in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens and has won 18 Sports Emmys throughout its run.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO