Julian Edelman Puts Tom Brady Spin On Will Smith-Chris Rock Meme

The Boston Celtics were dealt a devastating blow Monday with the organization revealing Robert Williams was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. The Celtics did not announce any further timeline on Williams’ return of what his recovery may look like, but ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered some intel into two possibilities for the starting center moving forward. Now, obviously, Wojnarowski is not a doctor and does not pretend to be, but his insights likely are rooted back to those involved in the decision-making process.
