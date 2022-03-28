Julian Edelman Puts Tom Brady Spin On Will Smith-Chris Rock Meme

Jaylen Brown hasn’t forgotten what some were saying about the Celtics when Boston was battling through early-season struggles. As the C’s labored through the first few months of the 2021-22 campaign, some fans and media members alike advocated for Boston to split up the All-Star tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum. This take now looks exceptionally foolish, as the Celtics have climbed all the way up to first place in the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to their franchise cornerstones.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO