ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Edelman Puts Tom Brady Spin On Will Smith-Chris Rock Meme

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that he has some more time on his hands, you can always count on Julian Edelman to hop on the latest social media trends. The former New England Patriots wide receiver did exactly...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NESN
NESN

23K+

Followers

36K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Follow NESN and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Chris Rock
NESN

Peyton Manning Makes Request Of Tom Brady After QB Returns To NFL

Peyton Manning went out of his way to honor Tom Brady when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called it a career. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback penned a very thoughtful letter for his future Canton teammate when Brady announced he was stepping away from the game. Manning also gifted his longtime rival a nice bottle of wine as a retirement present.
NFL
NESN

Jaylen Brown Uses Will Smith-Chris Rock Meme To Troll Celtics’ Doubters

Jaylen Brown hasn’t forgotten what some were saying about the Celtics when Boston was battling through early-season struggles. As the C’s labored through the first few months of the 2021-22 campaign, some fans and media members alike advocated for Boston to split up the All-Star tandem of Brown and Jayson Tatum. This take now looks exceptionally foolish, as the Celtics have climbed all the way up to first place in the Eastern Conference thanks in large part to their franchise cornerstones.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#American Football#Fellow Boston#Celtics
NESN

Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Addresses Rumored Rift With Tom Brady

Over the final leg of the Buccaneers’ 2021 season and into the offseason, there were rumors indicating tension between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. According to Tampa Bay’s head coach, the chatter was nothing more than that. Rumors. Arians recently caught up with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche —...
NFL
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston Receives Tough News On Robert Williams’ Injury

For a few months now, it’s felt like nothing could go wrong for the red-hot Boston Celtics. That came to a halt Sunday night at TD Garden. Robert Williams III exited the Celtics’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a knee injury that initially was believed to be a sprain. But according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the budding star center actually suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.
NBA
NESN

Ex-Patriot Cam Newton Looking For ‘Fair Chance’ After Rough Season

Cam Newton isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats. By this time last year, the veteran quarterback had re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal. But after being released by New England after the preseason, Newton went without an NFL job until the Carolina Panthers reunited with him in November. He enjoyed an impressive debut but ultimately was forgettable over eight games (five starts).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NESN

Next Steps For Robert Williams? NBA Insider Floats Two Recovery Options

The Boston Celtics were dealt a devastating blow Monday with the organization revealing Robert Williams was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. The Celtics did not announce any further timeline on Williams’ return of what his recovery may look like, but ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered some intel into two possibilities for the starting center moving forward. Now, obviously, Wojnarowski is not a doctor and does not pretend to be, but his insights likely are rooted back to those involved in the decision-making process.
NBA
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Have the Patriots improved this offseason?

The New England Patriots suffered their third-worst postseason loss in franchise history against the Buffalo Bills, 47-17, the last time they took the field. Have the Patriots gotten better since their one-and-done postseason run?. "We'll find out next year," Bill Belichick said Monday at the annual NFL coaches breakfast. "Hopefully...
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Has Highest Possible Praise For Patriots’ Matthew Slater

Bill Belichick has called Tom Brady the greatest football player of all time. He practically worships Lawrence Taylor, the dominant outside linebacker he coached with the New York Giants. On Monday, Belichick put one current New England Patriots player on the same level as both of those NFL icons. In...
NFL
NESN

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “No timetable” on Deshaun Watson Decision

The National Football League continues to take its sweet time in the saga involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. During a Tuesday news conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated there is “no timetable” regarding the league’s decision to potentially hand down punishment on Watson. “We will seek...
NFL
NESN

Kansas City Chiefs Looking to Trade for Top Receiver

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade for a top wide receiver. The Chiefs had a top wideout with Tyreek Hill before they shipped him off the Miami Dolphins. Kansas City tried to fill the void by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts New England’s Next Offseason Move

After a bit of a slow start, offensive line became a major area of strength for the 2021 New England Patriots. The jury still is out on whether the unit will be able to enjoy similar success in the upcoming campaign. The Patriots’ starting O-line is going to look different...
NFL
NESN

HBO's Hard Knocks Will Feature The Detroit Lions In 2022

HBO Sports and NFL Films’ Hard Knocks will feature the Detroit Lions in 2022. This edition of the program is named Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. The program will focus on a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes for a football player to make an NFL team. This season’s Hard Knocks will debut on August 9 and run for five episodes. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will be the 17th edition of the show, which started in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens and has won 18 Sports Emmys throughout its run.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
23K+
Followers
36K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy