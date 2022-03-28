ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert tips to navigate longer, more severe allergy seasons due to climate change

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – In recent years, the telltale symptoms of seasonal allergies – itchy, watery eyes; sneezy, runny nose; and cough and wheezing – start earlier, last longer and may be more severe. Allergy experts at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center...

WJLA

Be prepared! Expert offers tips on battling allergy symptoms this spring season

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — If you’re an allergy sufferer, you might have felt the shift from winter to spring before the official season change. 7News Health Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with the medical director of the Fairfax Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Clinic in Virginia to learn some preventative measures for those who want to enjoy the spring weather.
WASHINGTON, DC
MedicalXpress

Researchers are studying ways to ease asthma symptoms caused by seasonal allergies

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine Department of Microbiology and Immunology are studying new ways to treat seasonal or intermittent asthma. Their findings were recently published in Science Immunology. "Asthma has no cure and current treatments primarily focus on resolving the symptoms," said Ben Ulrich, Ph.D., lead author of...
SCIENCE
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why People With Chronic Conditions Such as Diabetes Are Living Longer Without Disability

People with common chronic conditions are living more years without disability, according to research from England. Lifestyle interventions and medical advances are increasing disability-free lifespans. There are disparities and COVID-19 is having an outsized effect on people with chronic health conditions. On average, the number of healthy years we live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

5 Drinks That May Relieve Asthma Symptoms

Asthma is a chronic lung condition that affects around 25 million Americans, including 8% of adults and 7% of children. Symptoms of asthma include chest tightening, difficult breathing, mucous, coughing, and wheezing. Asthma is triggered differently in people and can be caused by allergies, exercise, and environmental toxins. While the...
HEALTH
deseret.com

These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection

The novel coronavirus is still spreading throughout the world, though cases in the United States have reached their lowest levels since July 2021— the summer after vaccinations began. However: Experts recently told the Hindustan Times that people are experiencing different COVID-19 symptoms after being infected with the omicron variant....
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

What Is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Signs and What to Do

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a disorder characterized by extreme fatigue, no matter the amount of sleep you get. The fatigue lasts for at least six months but can go on for years, and can’t be explained by an underlying medical condition. Anyone can develop CFS, but it is...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Potentially-Deadly Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a progressive disease that affects your heart muscles and makes it harder to pump blood to the rest of your body. The condition can cause your heart to weaken and lead to heart failure. However, proper treatment can slow progression and improve your outlook. Types of Cardiomyopathy:. There...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Long COVID: Can it cause persistent lung disease?

A recent study, which appears in the journal Radiology, examined the effect of long COVID on the lungs and found potential long-term effects on lung function. The researchers found evidence of small airway disease on chest scans in people who had persistent symptoms after SARS-COV-2 infection, regardless of infection severity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KCBD

COVID virus can infect inner ear, cause hearing loss, study finds

(Gray News) - A recent study found the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect cells of the inner ear, including hair cells, which are critical for both hearing and balance. In a study of 10 COVID-19 patients who reported a variety of ear-related symptoms, researchers with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Eye and Ear said they found a pattern of infection in human inner ear tissue samples consistent with inner ear problems.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Dyshidrotic Eczema? Causes and Symptoms

Dyshidrotic eczema is generally triggered by coming in contact with something you are allergic to or hypersensitive to. Avoiding these triggers helps keep your eczema under check. Some of the common triggers of dyshidrotic eczema include:. Jewelry or other items that contain certain metals such as nickel, cobalt, or chromium.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PennLive.com

Do you have allergies or COVID-19? Here’s how to tell

Pennsylvania’s worst allergy season is upon us. Some people will surely wonder if they’re coming down with COVID-19. “In that first couple of days, a little bit of a sore throat, which can occur with allergies, and that nasal congestion and runny nose, they can appear similar,” said Dr. Timothy Craig, an allergy specialist at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

