UPDATE: The Yankees announced on Tuesday that Severino will throw a bullpen on Tuesday instead of starting against the Blue Jays on regular season because, according to manager Aaron Boone, he’s been experiencing some “general arm soreness. If Severino gets through his Tuesday bullpen feeling better, he’ll make a third and final spring start on Saturday and then make his first regular-season start a week later on April 9 against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO