Orange City, IA

Orange City man hit by truck on highway, sheriff’s office says

 1 day ago

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux County officials released a statement claiming a man was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

According to the county sheriff’s office, a pedestrian crash occurred on Highway 60 around 4:32 a.m. on Monday.

Officials stated Matthew Shaklee, 24, of Kansas, was driving a pickup north on Highway 60 about half-a-mile north of Alton. Marco Moreno, 21, of Orange City, was walking near mile marker 17 on the same highway and was hit by the vehicle.

Nebraska State Patrol completes 3-day search for missing woman

Moreno was taken by the Alton Ambulance to Orange City Area Health for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Orange City Police Department, Alton Ambulance, Alton Fire Department, and Orange City Ambulance. Officials are still investigating.

