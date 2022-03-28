ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Ramsdale reveals he would take on Arsenal captaincy

By Jude Summerfield
Aaron Ramsdale has revealed he would take on the Arsenal captaincy if asked but admitted any such decision is down to manager Mikel Arteta. The former...

