Seneca Falls man arrested for menacing

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3:47 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Alicia D. Sigl, age 32, of Sodus, New York. The arrest stems from the original arrest in April of 2021 when Sigl was arrested for burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. When Sigl failed to appear in court, a bench warrant was issued. Sigl was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility, where she awaits arraignment. Sigl will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.

SODUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO