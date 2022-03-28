ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Undertaker reflects on his children

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, The Undertaker returned to talk on the True Geordie podcast about his WWE career and sacrifices with his children. On his many early engagements: “I can safely say there was an eight-year period in which I averaged over 250 trips a year. As you can imagine, I'm...

