DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the death of a woman in Dublin. Dublin Police were called Monday afternoon to the Briarwood Apartments to conduct a well-being check, and they found a man and a dead woman inside an apartment. The man was detained and charged with second-degree murder, and is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

DUBLIN, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO